7th Annual ‘A Good Ol’ Fashioned Hoedown’ Presented by The Right Step, Inc.

LITTLETON, Colo., May 3, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Right Step, Inc., a Colorado non-profit, is thrilled to announce the 7th Annual “Good Ol’ Fashioned Hoedown.” Since 2008, The Right Step has served over 300 clients and families with physical, emotional, behavioral abilities and disabilities ranging from autism to traumatic brain injury. The Right Step has over 1,500 volunteers since 2013 and currently operates with over 200 volunteers. Last year’s Hoedown attracted over 200 people and earned over $13,000.



Join The Right Step in celebrating 10 years with a Saturday afternoon full of fun in horse country, without ever leaving town. Event includes a craft fair, face painting, therapeutic riding demonstrations, silent auction and horse painting! Musical guest Chris Dismuke will perform live music throughout the day.

The event will be held: Saturday, May 19, 2018, 12 – 5 p.m. at Coventry Farms, 7990 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, CO 80120.

Special performance from McTeggart Irish Dancers and appearances by Douglas County Rodeo Queens. Special guest Angela Lenhardt, author of “Trigger the Wonder Horse” will be doing a book signing.

Pig roast, burger and hot dogs (with all the fixings) provided by Harvest Meat Company. A special treat this year will be Little Man Ice Cream truck donating their time and the most delicious ice cream in Denver.

Most importantly, with every ticket purchased, guests help to improve the lives of more people through the healing power of horses.

Early-bird tickets are $30 for adults; $15 for kids (ages 3-12). Same-day tickets are $40 for adults; $20 for kids (ages 3-12). Ticket prices include all food, drink and activities.

Tickets are available online at: https://www.therightstepinc.org/.

Mark your calendars and purchase tickets today.

To learn more and for sponsorship information contact Christine at boardchair@therightstepinc.org

Discover the healing power of horses!

The Right Step, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Media Contact:

Christine D. Remy

720-935-7911

boardchair@therightstepinc.org

News Source: The Right Step Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/7th-annual-a-good-ol-fashioned-hoedown-presented-by-the-right-step-inc/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.