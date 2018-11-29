8th Annual Spine IEP Fellows and Young Surgeons’ Course Sets Record Attendance

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Magnifi Group Inc. reported a record number of Spine Fellows and Young Surgeons from top spine centers and hospitals across the U.S. in attendance at the 8th Annual Spine IEP Fellows and Young Surgeons’ Course in San Francisco, Calif., on November 16-18, 2018.



The three-day course was led by Course Director, Dr. Gurvinder Deol, Chief of the Orthopaedic Spine Services at WakeMed Health and Hospitals, Raleigh, N.C.

The Fellow-Young Surgeon attendees benefited from interactive and engaging lectures, panel discussion, debates and case study presentations. Surgeon attendees also participated in several didactic sessions with a record 36 medical device companies throughout the day on Saturday, November 17.

Magnifi Group will hold its 9th Annual Spine IEP Fellows and Young Surgeons’ Course November 15-17, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Huntington Beach, Calif. Magnifi anticipates another record-breaking year for Fellow-Young Surgeon attendees and exhibiting medical device companies.

For more information, please visit the 2019 Spine IEP Fellows and Young Surgeons’ Course website at https://www.spine-iep.com/sfc/index.html.

About Magnifi Group:

Magnifi Group is a developer of dynamic online training solutions for leading global corporations. The company also hosts a live course for lower extremity surgeons – Lower Extremity IEP Fellows and Young Surgeons’ Course. The company was founded in 2002 and has offices in San Diego, Calif. and Wiesbaden, Germany.

For more information, please visit https://learn-wise.com/.

