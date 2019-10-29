CARY, N.C., Oct. 29, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Candice Yagmin, founder of CY Design Studio and Cary resident, is pleased to announce the opening of her new retail location, 919 Designs (919designs.com). The shop is located at 955 N. Harrison Avenue in Cary. A grand opening event is slated for Saturday, November 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.



PHOTO CAPTION: 919 Designs showcases handcrafted goods from local and regional artisans.

919 Designs will showcase handcrafted goods from local and regional artisans, including custom made home furnishings from Raleigh-based VP Wood Furnishings; fine wooden wall art and creative compositions in wood from Jeremy Gould of StainsAndGrains; and made from scratch skincare products from mom and daughter-in-law team, Maypop Soap Co.

The shop will also carry Candice’s chic artisan jewelry, which has been worn by Gina Rodriguez on “Jane the Virgin” and Candice Accola and Allison Scagliotti on “The Vampire Diaries,” and gifted to celebrities at GBK’s Luxury Gift Lounges for the Golden Globes and the MTV Movie Awards.

“919 Designs offers a fabulous range of items suitable for both home and gifting,” said Candice. “We’re also excited about our evening ‘Sip and Craft’ classes. These are fun and social ‘make and take’ mini-courses in jewelry, knitting, crochet, soap making and more, that we hope will help key folks in to their more creative side.”

The first class, “Introduction to Wire Wrapping,” will take place Tuesday, November 5 at 6 p.m. View the current Sip and Craft class schedule here – https://www.cydesign.studio/collections/classes

Candice adds, “Cary is a great place to live and shop. It has maintained its small town atmosphere and warmth, while offering all the amenities you’d expect from one of the fastest-growing cities in the South. We’re beyond excited to introduce residents and visitors to all we have to offer and welcome everyone to stop by and check out our new space on November 2.”

For more information regarding the opening, or to book a special class or your next girl’s night, women’s event, break out session, church conference, group activity or private event, contact 919-803-0475 or visit http://919Designs.com/.

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/hq6Te_7W_FY

News Source: Candice Yagmin

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/919-designs-celebrates-new-location-in-cary-nc-with-november-2-grand-opening/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.