A 2-day Workshop Focused on Removing Constraints, Equipping Leaders and Empowering People is coming to Orlando in June

During this interactive 2 day leadership course, the founder of Transformation Leadership, Ford Taylor, helps each attendee by equipping them with the practical tools and techniques to become an influential leader at home, work, and in the community. Each TL training is as inspiring as it is informative. The goal is for every person to walk away from a training ready to become the kind of leader they’ve always aspired to be.

“We have a core belief that if you have influence with one or more people, then you are a leader,” states Transformational Leadership founder, Ford Taylor. “TL (Transformational Leadership) uses common language for dealing with conflicts and difficult issues to maximum results. The tools, ingredients, and recipes taught in this leadership training drive unity, remove constraints, and empower growth in any organization.”

About Transformational Leadership’s Vision, Purpose and Mission:

The TL Vision is to teach, train and equip leaders who develop other leaders who will bring transformation to every sphere of influence.

The TL Purpose is to see every sphere of society positively impacted around the world by developing leaders of leaders.

The TL Mission is to live the tools and behaviors we teach.

About Ford Taylor:

Ford Taylor is a leadership solutions trainer, strategist and speaker. With a primary emphasis on the people that serve an organization while simultaneously maintaining a clear focus on the business or organization itself, Ford shares straight-forward practical solutions through authentic leadership training and individualized leadership consulting. With an empathetic intelligence derived from decades of experience with an array of people, personalities and companies both large and small, Ford Taylor helps to both define and navigate leadership in the organizational culture of today.

The event will be held: Tuesday and Wednesday, June 12 and 13, 2018, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Converge Center, 11002 Lake Hart Dr, Orlando, FL 32832.

General Admission tickets are $299. Ticket prices include all food, drink and workbook materials.

Tickets are available online at: http://orlandotl.com/.

To learn more about Transformational Leadership and Ford Taylor, visit: https://transformlead.com/

