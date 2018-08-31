A bleak glimpse at life in the wake of a dystopic presidency, in Natalie Menna’s absurdist comedy ‘Occasionally Nothing’

NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LanDan Consulting announces that Brad Fryman (“The Drawer Boy” by Michael Healey directed by Alex Dinelaris, “Order” By Christopher Stetson Boal directed by Austin Pendleton, “Pimm’s Mission” by Christopher Stetson Boal directed by Terrence O’brien, “A Wilder Christmas” by Thornton Wilder directed by Dan Wackerman and “Committed” by Natalie Menna directed by Brock Harris) is taking on the role of Harry in “Occasionally Nothing” by Natalie Menna and directed by Ivette Dumeng for Strindberg Rep at the Dream Up Festival at Theatre for the New City (Artistic Director, Crystal Field).

THE DETAILS:

Strindberg Rep Presents “OCCASIONALLY NOTHING” by Natalie Menna at The Dream Up Festival at Theatre for the New City (Crystal Field, Artistic Director).

“Occasionally Nothing” written by Natalie Menna and directed by Ivette Dumeng, with: Brad Fryman, Sean Hoagland, and Maiken Wiese.

At Theatre for a New City, 155 First Ave. (between 9th and 10th St.), New York, NY 10003 in the Johnson Theatre.

Only $18

Performance Schedule:

Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 8 p.m., Monday, September 10 at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 12 at 6:30 p.m., Friday, September 14 at 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, September 16 at 8 p.m.

For tickets visit: https://www.smarttix.com/Modules/Sales/SalesMainTabsPage.aspx?ControlState=1&SalesEventId=8006&DC — or call (212) 868-4444

OR VISIT: http://www.dreamupfestival.org/SHOW1816-occasionallynothing.html

Learn more about Brad Fryman at: http://www.bradfryman.com/.

