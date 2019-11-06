NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Yair Shimansky will be exhibiting in the most prestige Art and Design event November 14-18 on the New York calendar, where a hand selected group of jewellery designers will showcase their unique design creations to the most sophisticated art collectors, jewellery lovers and galleries from around the world.



PHOTO CAPTION: The Shimansky Desert Rose Ring 798 Diamonds with total carat weight 24.13ct 42 Tsavorite with total carat weight 3.11ct 58.80 Gram of 18 Karat Gold $42,000.

Being the creative force behind one of South Africa’s most desired jewellery brands known for contemporary innovative designs and superior artistry. It is testament to this international standing that Shimansky is part of the highly acclaimed Salon Art + Design Fair in New York City this November. One of a kind Desert Rose Ring, designed and created by Yair Shimansky especially for the Protagonist Exibition which is part of the Salon Art + Design.

Responsible and sustainable sourcing is at the heart of Shimansky’s jewellery creation. Shimansky diamonds and tanzanite are sourced directly from artisanal mines, ensuring every creation is mined in a natural and ethical manner in a conflict-free environment.

A passion for design and craftsmanship excellence, visitors will get to meet Yair Shimansky in person and discuss any jewellery creation they have in mind from idea to a unique works of art.

Shimansky other originals and patented designs will be part of The Protagonist at Salon Art + Design including the Iconic Millennium Ring in Platinum. Tanzanite from Africa is Another show stopper.



PHOTO CAPTION: 27ct round tanzanite ring by Shimansky to be showcased at Salon Art + Design in New York City.

“Tanzanite is unique, magical and has an extraordinary story behind it,” said Yair Shimansky, founder and CEO of Shimansky.

From the Ayanda, Queen of Tanzanite collection, this contemporary ring features a 27 carat round brilliant cut tanzanite gemstone held in 18 carat South African gold and a cascade of 2.3 carats of round brilliant cut diamonds designed to offset the tanzanite’s extraordinary deep colour. This exceptional piece, and other spectacular Shimansky creations, represent all that Salon Art + Design represents; impeccable quality, ground breaking design, luxurious offerings, and geographical diversity.

Shimansky will be hosting an independent media-consumer cocktail event during New York jewellery Week the evening of Wednesday November 20, 2019 at the Fifth Avenue Showroom from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Shimansky 580 Fifth Avenue, Suite 3110, NYC NY 10036.

For information or any media or trade related queries regarding Shimansky Jewellers, please contact our Marketing Department: denise@shimansky.com or (917) 804-6764.

