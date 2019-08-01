Absolute Trust Counsel Launches the Elder Advocacy and Law Boot Camp

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As the number of aging American 65 and older continues to rise, so does the need to support our elder community care systems to protect quality of life for as long as possible. Taking leadership in addressing these issues is estate planning firm Absolute Trust Counsel and the launch of its Elder Advocacy & Law Boot Camp this fall.



“Our goal is to build Contra Costa’s most important annual gathering of long-term care givers, geriatric care managers, case managers, assisted living administrators and nursing home administrators to learn about effective tools and resources for urgent matters facing our elders,” says Kirsten Howe, founder of Absolute Trust Counsel and the event.

According to the Population Reference Bureau in 2016, the number of Americans 65 and older was projected to rise from 46 million to over 98 million by 2060.

Here in our home state, the Public Policy Institute of California reports that the over 65 population will grow by four million people by 2030.

The event is set to take place on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Contra Costa Country Club in Pleasant Hill, California. Attendees are also eligible to receive up to five hours of continuing education credits.

“The demographics of the aging population is changing,” Howe adds. “More seniors will be single. More seniors will be childless. This all has a direct effect on elder support services. Now is the time for leadership in addressing these issues.”

Sponsors of the event include Home Care Assistance, Byron Park Senior Living, Guided HealthCARE, and Sunrise Senior Living.

Tickets for this event are available for purchase at https://elderadvocacy.absolutetrustcounsel.com/optin. Those who register before August 31 can take advantage of early bird ticket prices. Individual tickets are $39 and a group special, buy four get the fifth free, is $156.

About Absolute Trust Counsel:

Absolute Trust Counsel is among the most highly ranked estate planning law firms in Walnut Creek. The firm’s areas of expertise include estate planning, trust administration, Medi-Cal planning, probate, retirement assets planning, and special needs planning. Absolute Trust Counsel’s mission is to provide easy legal solutions for every client.

Howe was admitted to the California bar in 1987 and has practiced in Walnut Creek since 1997. She earned her J.D. cum laude at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, where she was a member of the Thurston Society and Managing Editor of The Hastings Law Journal. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan.

She is a member of the Trusts and Estates Section of The State of California Bar; the Estate Planning and Probate Section; the Elder Law Section; and the Women’s Section of the Contra Costa County Bar Association. She’s on the Board of Directors of the Estate Planning Council of Diablo Valley and a member of the Robert G. McGrath American Inn of Court.

Learn more: https://absolutetrustcounsel.com.

About Home Care Assistance:

We provide older adults with quality care that enables them to live happier, healthier lives at home. Our services are distinguished by the caliber of our caregivers, the responsiveness of our staff, and our expertise in-home care. We embrace a positive, balanced approach to aging centered on the evolving needs of older adults. Further information can be found at https://homecareassistance.com.

About Byron Park:

Founded in 1991, Byron Park, a Kisco Community, is a full-service senior community serving the Walnut Creek area with independent living and assisted living apartment homes. More information on this retirement and assisted living facility can be found at https://www.kiscoseniorliving.com/senior-living/ca/walnut-creek/byron-park/.

About Guided HealthCARE:

Guided HealthCARE (GHC) works with you, and for you, to help get the most from your healthcare. From finding a specialist to preparing for office visits to helping your care provider’s work together – GHC lends support, guidance, and experience to assure the best of care.

Guided HealthCARE is one of only a few independently Nurse-owned and operated Care Coordination/Case Management companies in the country and is part of the ever-changing face of healthcare in the 21st century.

Learn more: http://guidedhealthcare.com.

About Sunrise Senior Living:

A single community founded in 1981 now has more than 325 senior living communities across the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom. The vision of Sunrise founders Paul and Terry Klaassen is to champion the quality of life for all seniors. A mission to redefine senior care resulted in a resident-centered approach to care that focuses on the individuality of each resident and has set the standard in the assisted living industry.

Learn more: https://www.sunriseseniorliving.com.

Media Contact:

Susie Hays

Q2Mark, for Absolute Trust Counsel

susie@q2mark.com

760-458-9201

News Source: Absolute Trust Counsel

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/absolute-trust-counsel-launches-the-elder-advocacy-and-law-boot-camp/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.