Accio Motion releases Flying Fu – new family-friendly martial arts mobile game is designed to test your patience

Are you looking for a fun family friendly dexterity game where you can test your skills and improve them as you play? Then look no further, as Flying Fu is here to provide you with the ultimate kung fu flying experience that you always wanted!

To play Flying Fu is easy: you need to control your character and jump over any obstacles that come in your way. Designed to test your patience, you will need to stay on your toes as you control the hero and guide them through this unique set of challenges.

“Flying Fu features simple as well as impossible levels, with the difficulty gradually increasing as you play. If you’re a fan of action packed arcade games, Flying Fu will be a very fun title for you. It brings in fun, excitement and it’s very intense as well,” says Maya Ho, founder of Accio Motion.

Use your martial arts mastery, learn to be patient, and do all you can in order to win and improve your skills. The more you play, the more interesting and difficult the game becomes!

Features:

Lots of impossible levels to go through

Practice your patience and put it to the test

Multiple characters to unlock

Action packed gameplay

Beautiful graphics

Intense soundtrack!

Download this free family friendly kung fu flying game now to test your true capabilities. Flying Fu is the ultimate patience testing game! Do you have what it takes to master all these impossible levels?

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/flying-fu/id1385167947?mt=8

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.acciomotion.flyingfu

To learn more, visit: https://acciomotion.com/

About Accio Motion:

Demand animation. A rising star in the production and publishing of mobile games, Accio Motion produces fun and animated games for all audiences.

