Accurate Group Enhances Its NotaryWorks Complete Notary Solution with Remote Online Notarization from NotaryCam

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 10, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam today announced that it has partnered with Accurate Group, a leading provider of technology-driven real estate appraisal, title and compliance services, to provide remote online notarization services for NotaryWorks™, Accurate Group’s complete notary solution.



A pioneer of electronic and remote online notarizations, NotaryCam brings individuals and businesses together from anywhere in the world to securely sign and notarize documents in the virtual presence of a licensed notary public. To date, NotaryCam has completed more than 100,000 remote online notarizations. The company holds the industry’s highest Net Promoter Score and a customer satisfaction rating of 99.8 percent.

NotaryWorks by Accurate Group enables lenders to offer a range of real estate e-closing options that accelerate loan closings and better serve borrower needs. It offers remote online notarization powered by NotaryCam as well as mobile notaries for borrowers who prefer a more traditional approach. All notaries are certified and pre-screened by Accurate Group.

“Lenders are ready to embrace electronic notarization in full force,” said Dave Samson, vice president of NotaryWorks Signing Solutions at Accurate Group. “Our NotaryWorks solution, powered in part by NotaryCam, provides us the scale to meet the growing demand for this service and ensures that all types of notarizations are delivered with an outstanding customer experience.”

“Supporting more than 100,000 transactions has given NotaryCam the deep expertise necessary to execute flawless online real estate closings,” said NotaryCam Founder Rick Triola. “We are experts with mortgage and escrow documents, and we understand the emotional aspect of buying a home. It’s the most important transaction in many consumers’ lives, so it’s essential to make it professional, personable and perfect.”

“Consumers consistently tell us their NotaryCam closing was the easiest real estate closing they’ve ever done,” added Triola. “We’re proud to partner with Accurate Group to bring a more convenient, modern and secure closing experience to our mutual customers.”

NotaryCam’s virtual signing room supports the signing and notarization of all real estate closing documents and enables title agents and notary signing agents to organize, review, deliver and securely return recorded loan documents to lenders.

About Accurate Group:

Accurate Group is a leading provider of technology-driven real estate appraisals, title data, analytics and compliance. Accurate Group combines exceptional service, innovative technology and its proprietary AccurateAudit™ compliance foundation to provide banks, credit unions, servicers, non-bank lenders and capital markets firms with the best combination of speed, quality, regulatory compliance and price. With Accurate Group, lenders, consumers and capital markets firms benefit from market-leading solutions that improve accuracy, lower costs and improve compliance across all types of real estate loans, mortgage-related assets and real estate portfolios.

For more information, visit http://www.accurategroup.com/.

About NotaryCam:

NotaryCam, Inc. (NotaryCam) is a pioneer and leader in remote, online notarization and identity verification solutions. NotaryCam’s enterprise-grade platform has helped thousands of companies and individuals get documents notarized online from anywhere in the world, at any time, by a network of certified, licensed notaries. NotaryCam’s technology provides the highest level of identity verification, security and fraud prevention as well as unmatched customer convenience.

Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

*LOGO Link for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0607s2p-notarycam-300dpi.jpg

@NotaryCam @AccurateGroup #eNotarization #eClosing

News Source: NotaryCam Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/accurate-group-enhances-its-notaryworks-complete-notary-solution-with-remote-online-notarization-from-notarycam/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.