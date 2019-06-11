ACI employment data shows at least 23,000 Illinois college alumni working for top companies

CHICAGO, Ill., June 11, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — At least 23,000 alumni of Illinois independent colleges and universities are working for 145 top employers throughout the state, according to findings from a three-month research project conducted by Associated Colleges of Illinois (ACI). ACI is a Chicago-based nonprofit that serves 27 independent higher education institutions.



The statistics were compiled from LinkedIn profiles by students working in ACI’s micro-internship program. The data include how many students from each member institution are employed at each of the 145 companies.

“Much has been written about Illinois students leaving the state to attend college,” said Mick Weltman, ACI executive director. “We focused on students who stay in Illinois and attend ACI-affiliated colleges and universities. We found that tens of thousands of students, most of whom study the arts and sciences, are getting great jobs with great companies right here in Illinois. We think this is a story worth telling.”

Employers consistently say they are looking for students who can communicate well, solve problems, think critically, can lead project-based teams and adapt well to workplace changes. “These are the skills ACI members teach every day, and it is why their students move into successful careers,” Weltman said. “The data shows there is a mutually beneficial relationship between ACI member colleges and universities who provide employees ready to work, and top employers in Illinois who are always looking for great talent to fill their employment needs.”

Earlier this year, ACI research established that its members provide a $3.5 billion impact to the Illinois economy. “These 27 schools serve Illinois citizens through education and service, and they provide significant economic value to their communities,” Weltman said.

ACI works with companies, foundations and individuals to raise funds for scholarships and peer mentoring for first-generation, low-income students to attend member schools and complete degrees.

Recently, ACI initiated college-to-career programs, such as boot camps to teach workplace skills to college students, career mentoring for senior students, micro-internships and an annual Career Development Conference and Employer Expo, set for Oct. 4 at North Central College, Naperville.

ACI’s overall purpose is to help students earn degrees and develop successful careers and lives, Weltman said. “We also want our work to help improve the Illinois economy by maintaining helpful relationships with employers, showing them the value students from ACI colleges and universities bring to the workplace,” he added.

Member Employment Data research: https://acifund.org/member-employment-data/

About ACI:

Associated Colleges of Illinois (ACI) is a collaboration of 27 private, independent colleges and universities, representing more than 67,000 students. Established in 1952, ACI supports member colleges and universities by advancing independent liberal arts and sciences education and helping underserved students succeed in college, career and life. The organization raises funds for scholarships, peer mentoring and emergency financial aid, and it provides member services such as professional development conferences and college-to-career seminars and events.

Visit https://acifund.org to learn more about ACI and its member colleges and universities.

