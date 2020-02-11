CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aclaró AI, the game-changing Fintech built on sophisticated artificial intelligence technology, recently announced SAM (Sales AI multiplier) Sales and SAM Service products for its dealers and retail partners. These new tools let Aclaró A.I. dealer clients better retain customers, increase service revenue, and maximize sales. These tools are yet another example of how Aclaró A.I. has removed many of the key frictions and obstacles of applying Artificial Intelligence within the retail industry.



“SAM Sales and SAM Service represent the next step in helping our clients maximize sales opportunities with buyers at a lower cost of acquisition,” said Aclaró A.I. CEO Carlos Galarce. “We are tremendously excited that SAM Sales and SAM Service let our clients leverage the power of artificial intelligence to sell, retain, and increase satisfaction of their customers. The initial installs are focused on the CDK DMS with fully integrated DMS installations including Fortellis completed in under 48 hours. Dealers can expect positive ROI within 30 days of installation.”

“We and 20 group partners have been tracking Aclaró A.I.’s products and disruptive technology progress and I am extremely impressed by their AI applications and the ease of use of their technology, including DMS data and workflow integration using their GCP2 platform which Pohanka has in place with other applications. Their ability to implement new AI Engines and their know-how of the DMS data models and how to co-exist with the dealer workflow make us incredibly confident that their product set will positively affect the bottom line of Pohanka and that of any dealer who installs the Aclaró A.I. suite of products and disruptive technology solutions. Being up and running in 48 hours and delivering ROI in under 30 days is proof of the technology,” said Andrew Carrington, CTO of Pohanka Automotive Group.

SAM Sales and SAM Service: Increasing Dealership Profitability…That Much Easier

SAM Sales and SAM Service is part of Aclaró A.I.’s state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence platform which enables its clients to quickly deploy sophisticated risk management strategies. In turn, Aclaró A.I. clients can mitigate their risk, close more deals, optimize revenue, and increase return on investment.

SAM works by providing advanced AI computing power trained in retail automotive. Sophisticated automation lets you drastically reduce time-consuming manual processes required to analyze and predict customer demand and the inventory necessary to fill such demand. Intelligent marketing and sales programs can be implemented in mere seconds, putting the power of “Know Your Customer” at the fingertips of your Sales workforce. SAM Service has AI engines built-in to predict Defectors and help create programs to reduce defection and convert back to happy Customers.

SAM Service also lets Aclaró A.I. clients obtain more information about each service customer, offering personalized and attractive products to customers waiting in the service area. Ultimately, SAM Sales and SAM Service help Aclaró A.I. clients be more profitable while achieving stellar customer service ranking and increasing service revenue/ROI.

NADA/ATD Conference

The Aclaró A.I. team will be at the upcoming National Automobile Dealers Association (“NADA”) Show in Las Vegas. From February 14 through February 17, the NADA Show brings dealers, industry leaders, manufacturers, exhibitors, and other key players together to learn about the latest tools and industry trends. If you would like to learn more about Aclaró A.I. and how it is disrupting the retail ecosystem, feel free to visit their booth at 516 Westgate Hall at the NADA/ATD Show. More information: https://show.nada.org/

About Aclaró A.I.

Aclaró A.I. is a technology company that builds customer-centric software for franchised dealerships. Through cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, Aclaró A.I. customers can grow their auto and service sales, mitigate their customer attrition risk, and obtain higher return on investment. Visit Aclaró AI’s website for more information about how Aclaró A.I. can help your auto dealership too. Learn more: https://aclaro.ai/

