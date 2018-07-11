Aclaro to Bring the Power of Predictive Analytics to Lending Sector, Expands Operations in the US

MIAMI, Fla., July 11, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aclaro, the leading provider of blockchain based open data platforms and solutions, has announced that it has launched a new Fintech Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution focused on the lending industry. The new solution is Aclaro TrueView™. Aclaro aims to equip lenders with the innovative tools needed for competitive advantage with its tech savvy, blockchain based predictive analytics platform that can be utilized without incurring heavy costs.



Aclaro’s goal is to serve the latest AI solutions to the loan sector for risk assessment both in the Underwriting front end and in the management of the risk repayment of the loan.

Know Your Customer (KYC), geofencing, data mining, big data, machine learning and predictive analysis are a few of the tools integrated in the Aclaro TrueView™ solution which can help accelerate underwriting, manage repayment risk, predict and prevent fraud.

With the announcement of the Aclaro TrueView™ product and in yet another big step in its growth, Aclaro is expanding its operations in the U.S. with the opening of a new office in New York at: 240 Water St. Brooklyn, NY 11201.

Many small and medium businesses (SMB’s) in New York, especially those focused on lending, have been competing without the advantage of the leading edge data driven decisions and insights that are already available to larger corporations. A primary reason for this is the heavy costs associated with using data analytics platforms. With Aclaro’s revolutionary predictive analytics, they can now gain business insights from their own business data.

“Today, data analytics is equivalent to hard money for all businesses, and Aclaro helps businesses owners get value from their data and maximize the potential for the business intelligence hidden within it,” says Carlos Galarce, Founder & CEO, Aclaro. “With the Aclaro TrueView App we are creating tangible competitive advantage for lenders of all sizes. The app is currently in beta test with selected customers and is expected to be ready for full release by the end of the third quarter.”

About Aclaro:

Aclaro is a leading provider of Blockchain based Open Data Platforms and Solutions that disrupt the status-quo of disjointed siloed current systems. We aim to level the playing field for small and midsize business by providing solutions that can help them compete with larger competitors. We use technology to provide solutions that matter, have real returns to a bottom line and contribute to the quality of life of the solution stakeholders. We enhance transparency of transactions via Blockchain technology, out of the box kick ass Apps that use Machine Learning, Business Intelligence and GraphDB’s to rock the status quo.

For more information, please visit: https://aclaro.io/

