Addition of 23 Jurisdictions in the Eastern U.S. Pushes Simplifile E-recording Network Past the 1,700th Mark

Included in this slate of new jurisdictions is Simplifile’s 1,700th e-recording jurisdiction. To date, the Simplifile e-recording network includes 1,715 jurisdictions, which encompasses 97 percent of the total number of U.S. jurisdictions reported by the Property Records Industry Association (PRIA) [see *Note 1].

“Having spent nearly two decades of my career championing the adoption of e-recording, hitting a milestone like signing our 1,700th e-recording jurisdiction is especially gratifying,” said Paul Clifford, president of Simplifile. “Every day, we see more jurisdictions begin to recognize the benefits of modernizing their offices through e-recording, and I look forward to the day when e-recording becomes a reality for every recording jurisdiction within in the United States.”

The latest additions to the Simplifile e-recording network are:

Talladega County, Ala.

Faulkner County, Ark.

City of Milford, Conn.

Town of Killingly, Conn.

Town of Marlborough, Conn.

Town of Wilton, Conn.

Town of Winchester, Conn.

Houston County, Ga.

Vernon Parish, La.

Montgomery County, Md.

Lee County, Miss.

Cherokee County, N.C.

Polk County, N.C.

Onondaga County, N.Y.

Rensselaer County, N.Y.

Tioga County, N.Y.

Schuylkill County, Pa.

Putnam County, Tenn.

Unicoi County, Tenn.

Craig County, Va.

Bedford County, Va.

Shenandoah County, Va.

Waynesboro County, Va.

The recording offices located within in these jurisdictions now have the ability to electronically receive, stamp, record, and return documents through Simplifile’s system in a matter of minutes, thus reducing documentation and processing errors. The Simplifile system also eliminates check-writing expenses by allowing settlement agents to submit recording fees and other recording-related expenses directly through an integrated electronic payment system.

For a current list of all jurisdictions within the Simplifile e-recording network, visit https://simplifile.com/e-recording-counties.

