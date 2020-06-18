PHOENIX, Ariz., June 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Adelante Healthcare has announced the appointment of Pedro Cons as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Cons will join the organization on July 6, 2020.



“Following an extensive national search, The Board of Directors is excited to welcome such an amazing, community-oriented and thoughtful leader as our next CEO. Pedro’s background is rooted in serving the Valley’s most vulnerable and we are looking forward to leveraging his skill and expertise to lead Adelante Healthcare into the future,” said Phil Taylor, Chairperson of the Adelante Board of Directors.

Pedro Cons currently serves as the Executive Vice President of Integrated Health and Human Services for Chicanos Por La Causa (also known as CPLC). In that role, he oversees CPLC’s primary care partnerships, home health care program, behavioral health, HIV testing and case management, 340b pharmacy, and a host of other programs across Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas.

He has been with CPLC for more than 14 years in a variety of roles, but brings more than 25 years of community-focused non-profit and for-profit program experience to the challenge of leading Adelante into the future.

Mr. Cons has worked tirelessly to build relationships with a variety of entities including schools, businesses, other nonprofit organizations, and state and federal government entities in order to exponentially increase the impact of his resources.

In addition, his breadth of experience includes strategic planning, resource development, program development, human resources, providing direct services and overall program oversight and executive leadership.

According to Search Committee Chair and Board Vice-Chair, Sentari Minor, “When looking for our next leader, the Board and CEO Search Committee were intentional in identifying the need for someone with both deep experience in our community and overseeing a diverse book of business. Our search led us to Pedro and we couldn’t be more thrilled”.

Mr. Cons takes the reins from Dr. Robert Babyar, Adelante Chief Medical Officer, who stepped in during the pandemic and has provided excellent leadership as Interim CEO over the last nine months. Dr. Babyar resumes his role as Chief Medical Officer following the transition.

The appointment of Pedro Cons as Adelante’s CEO comes at a remarkable time. As the nation faces the multiple challenges of a pandemic, widespread unemployment and racial tension, the importance of Federally Qualified Community Health Centers as a critical part of our healthcare safety net is clear.

Born out of the civil rights and social justice movement of the 1960’s, Community Health Centers serve as advocates for quality care and health equity for all. Adelante has been working to ease the negative consequences of the social determinants of health in Maricopa County for more than 40 years. As CEO of Adelante, Pedro Cons will be leading new ways to tackle these long-standing and daunting challenges.

About Adelante Healthcare

Adelante Healthcare is a private, not-for-profit primary healthcare organization operating nine Federally Qualified Community Health Centers in Maricopa County.

More than 73,000 individuals seek care at an Adelante Health Center each year. Located in communities identified as underserved, these health centers offer Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Women’s Health, Pediatrics, Behavioral Health, Dental and WIC/Nutrition Programs.

Because accessibility and affordability often pose a significant challenge for the uninsured and underinsured, Adelante provides assistance with applications for Medicaid/AHCCCS, the Federal Insurance Marketplace, Adelante’s income-based sliding fee discount program and other support services.

Learn more about how Adelante Healthcare is improving the health of our communities and making healthcare affordable and accessible by visiting https://adelantehealthcare.com/

