FREEHOLD, N.J., March 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI) announced today that it is now a TIER 1 in-network provider with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (Horizon BCBSNJ). AOSMI is participating in all Horizon BCBSNJ medical plans including OMNIA℠ Health plans. Horizon BCBSNJ members with OMNIA Health plans have lower co-pays and lower deductibles when they choose an OMNIA℠ TIER 1 provider for their health care services.



“We are excited to offer Horizon plan participants access to our wide range of orthopedic care services,” says Michael M. Greller, MD, MBA, CPE, FAAOS, managing partner of AOSMI. “We look forward to working with Horizon to provide our patients and communities with greater access to high-quality orthopedic care.”

Established in 2007, Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute is the result of a merger between two of the Freehold area’s longest-tenured medical groups – Western Monmouth Orthopedic Associates and New Jersey Orthopedic Associates. Over the last 25 years, each has earned a stellar reputation throughout the community as a true leader in the practice of orthopedics, sports medicine, interventional pain management, podiatry and physical therapy services. Through the consolidation of the practices, AOSMI has achieved great synergies, and by drawing on the complementary strengths of each, it is able to deliver a truly exceptional patient experience.

Senior physicians at AOSMI with longstanding relationships with patients and a history of positive outcomes are board-certified orthopedic surgeons Michael Greller, MD, Alan Nasar, MD, Gregg Berkowitz, MD, James Cozzarelli, MD and Grigory Goldberg, MD. Together with other physicians on staff, they treat all orthopedic problems of the hips, knees, ankles, feet, shoulders, elbows, hands, spine and neck. Some treatments they provide are arthroscopic surgery; shoulder, hip and knee surgery; cartilage and ligament repair; total joint replacement; orthotics and foot care; minimally invasive spine surgery; nerve pain blocks; injections and regenerative medicine.

“As an OMNIA TIER 1 network provider of Horizon, we are committed to providing our patients with the best patient experience and outcomes,” Dr. Greller says. “Our mission is to help all our patients live their lives as actively and pain free as possible. We look forward to growing the state-of-the-art services we can provide in the communities we serve.”

AOSMI has offices in Freehold and Monroe and is accepting new patients at each location. It also offers same day appointments for urgent care.

Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute is an orthopedic, sports medicine, interventional pain management, podiatry and physical therapy center that helps patients throughout New Jersey return to their normal activities as soon as possible. AOSMI utilizes the latest advanced therapies to provide patients the highest level of care. The physicians are Michael Greller, MD, MBA, Alan Nasar, MD, Gregg Berkowitz, MD, James Cozzarelli, MD, Grigory Goldberg, MD, Gerardo Goldberger, DO, Alison DeWaters, DPM, Stacey Gallacher, MD, Eric Buxbaum, DO, Ali Valimahomed, MD and John Georgy, MD, MBA.

