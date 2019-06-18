Aeroscape Releases Summertime Tree and Shrub Care Tip Sheet

MIDVALE, Utah, June 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aeroscape Property Maintenance & Landscaping has released a tree and shrub care tip sheet for Utah. The Utah summertime weather can be brutal to trees and shrubs, especially the ones that have been planted (or transplanted) during the last couple of years.



Because the trees and shrubs within any landscaping design can be a significant investment, knowing how to care for them during the summer months is critical.

Pruning

Pruning in the summer should be done only to remove dead or broken branches. It is not a good idea to use pruning to “cut back” branches that seem to be getting unruly or too long. Cutting back these limbs June remove branches and leaves that keep the tree cool and out of the intense, Utah summer sun and might even kill some of the limbs of the tree or possibly the tree itself.

It is also a good idea to check the trees after summer storms to make sure that no branches have been broken or significantly weakened and might need pruning as a result.

Watering

Watch trees and shrubs carefully for signs of drought distress, some these signs might be wilting leaves or branches, yellowing leaves or leaves falling from the tree. Be very careful if planting a tree during the summer months, and be diligent by watering it consistently. Newly planted trees–even those planted during the recommended seasons of spring and fall–work hard to grow roots during the first couple of years and are more susceptible to drought or excess heat.

Avoid overwatering your trees and shrubs. This can be as damaging to them as prolonged drought conditions. How do you know how much water is enough? Spray the area around the tree or shrub until the soil is damp, but not soggy. Ideally the soil around your plant should dry after a short period of time with no standing water or mud remaining around it.

Dry soil conditions can significantly reduce the life span of valuable landscape trees. Because they are difficult and expensive to replace, the trees need attention during and after periods of drought.

Mulching

Another way to help control the moisture around trees and shrubs is to use mulch. Not only does mulch retain moisture, but it also protects the tree roots from the drastic changes in temperature which are common to Utah. Mulch has the added benefit of preventing weed growth and the compacting of soil around the base of the tree or shrub. Use only natural mulch spreading it around the base of the tree–but not touching the trunk–about 3 inches deep.

Managing Pests

Well-watered trees and shrubs are the best defense against pests. Landscaping becomes more susceptible to insects and disease if they are in distress, so the best way to manage pests is not to attract them in the first place. Keep a close eye on them to identify problems early on so pests can be stopped before they get too entrenched.

About Aeroscape Property Maintenance & Landscaping:

Aeroscape Property Maintenance and Landscaping is a full-service landscape company that has been a leader in the residential and commercial landscape industry throughout the Salt Lake County and Utah County areas for over 15 years. Aeroscape has been awarded many prestigious awards and featured in numerous articles and is recognized for creating beautiful and high quality, sustainable landscapes that vary in scale and complexity based on the client’s needs.

Contact Person: Ryan Brown

Company Name: Aeroscape Property Maintenance and Landscaping

Voice Phone Number: (801) 569-2383

Email Address: info@aeroscapeutah.com

Website URL: http://www.aeroscapeutah.com

News Source: Aeroscape Property Maintenance and Landscaping

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/aeroscape-releases-summertime-tree-and-shrub-care-tip-sheet/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.