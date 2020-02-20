NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After, Inc., the global leader in Warranty Analytics Solutions since 2005, announced today that it will be a major participant and sponsor at the Field Service Medical Conference in San Diego, California on February 24-26, 2020.



The conference brings together over 500 senior level service executives from the Medical Device Field Service community to share best practices and discover the latest topics and trends guiding the future of the industry.

After, Inc.’s SVP of Business Development, Dan Hulkower, will be speaking at the conference on the subject of “Leveraging Predictive Analytics to Optimize Field Service Performance and Customer Experience.” To see a list of all the speakers as well as a full agenda, you can visit the Field Service Medical Conference site at https://fieldservicemd.wbresearch.com/.

Last year at this event, After, Inc. announced its launch of a suite of optimization solutions, specifically designed for the Field Service Medical industry.

CEO, Nate Baldwin, describes their new product suite: “Our set of predictive analytics solutions for Field Services organizations is changing the game. Our clients are now able to identify the major cost drivers in their businesses and accurately predict equipment failures. Our models help them be proactive and develop strategies to address equipment breakdowns before they happen, leading to higher levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty.”

If you plan to be at the event, stop by the After, Inc. Booth (#101) to meet their senior executives and discuss how their Field Services Optimization Solutions can help your organization solve its current business challenges.

About After, Inc.

After, Inc. (http://afterinc.com/) is a global leader in the Warranty Services industry, providing predictive analytics, data-driven marketing strategies, reporting and program administration to some of the world’s top brands. After helps manufacturers transform their warranty businesses, driving customer satisfaction post-purchase, higher product reliability, deeper brand equity and additional revenue / profit opportunities.

Headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut. and with offices in New York City, After, Inc. is part of EPIC Portfolio Group, a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm with over 2,600 employees across the United States.

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-1030s2p-after-inc-300dpi.jpg

News Source: After Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/after-inc-to-share-predictive-analytics-insights-at-the-2020-field-service-medical-conference/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.