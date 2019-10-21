AGS Laboratories Releases Digital Diamond Grading Reports – Digital Format Serves as the Official Document #AskForAGS

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Oct. 21, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — AGS Laboratories announces the launch of their grading reports in a digital platform. The digital documents serve as an official grading report and will be formatted the same as AGS Laboratories’ printed documents.



“We’re excited to add digital documents to our product offering. Digital documents help us in our commitment to environmental management by reducing paper, as well as, reducing operational costs for everyone in the supply chain across a variety of processes: shipping, storing, and replacement of lost documents,” said Jason Quick, AGS Laboratories Executive Director.

The document resides on AGS Laboratories Only My Diamond® (OMD) so that consumers are getting the benefits of the platform, including an actual video of the diamond, a clear-cut explanation of the 4Cs, the diamond’s clarity plot, laser inscription, and social media sharing options. Previous versions of OMD had an online copy of the grading report, while the official document was in printed form.

“By incorporating the official digital grading report into the OMD experience, the retailer can present the diamond with a grading report that their customers will find both fun and interesting,” said Quick.

Another benefit of the digital report is that no app is needed: the document can be accessed through the Report Verification function on agslab.com or from display cards in the store, which features a QR Code linking to the document. If a consumer, retailer, or the supplier wants a physical grading report, one can be ordered from AGS Laboratories.

The first digital documents are already in use by Helzberg Diamonds® for the Kalahari Dream® collection, in advance of the holiday shopping season.

To learn more about AGS Laboratories and the products and services that they offer, including the digital documents, visit https://www.americangemsociety.org/page/aboutagslabs or contact support@agslab.com.

About AGS Laboratories:

AGS Laboratories is a nonprofit diamond grading laboratory created with a mission of consumer protection. The American Gem Society saw a need in the jewelry industry for a diamond grading laboratory that shared their mission and values, and created AGS Laboratories in 1996 to fill that need. AGS Laboratories is the world’s leading diamond grading laboratory for the Cut grade and revolutionized the diamond industry when it released its groundbreaking light performance grading system for diamond cut. The AGS Ideal® means a diamond is superior to other diamonds.

For more information on AGS Laboratories and its products and services, please visit https://www.agslab.com or email support@agslab.com.

