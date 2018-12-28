Aiseesoft Year End Sale is providing multiple ways to budget your money: This is the biggest discount ever

BEIJING, China, Dec. 28, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In this shopping season, most sellers are promoting their products with high discounts. Aiseesoft, the leader in the industry of multimedia/mobile data/PDF solutions, rolls out various kinds of Year End Promo. This campaign mainly contains 4 parts: $99.99 to get a 10 in 1 bundle product; buy one and get one for free; more than 70 percent discount for hot bundles; and 40 percent discount for any single product.



$99.99 for All-in-1 Bundle worth $590.40

All-in-1 Bundle covers the most products from Aiseesoft. Buy this bundle and you will get almost every product. It contains: Aiseesoft Video Converter Ultimate, Slideshow Creator, Screen Recorder, Blu-ray Player, Burnova (advanced version of DVD Creator), FoneTrans – iOS Transfer, Fonelab – iPhone Data Recovery, Fonelab for Android, Data Recovery (for computer), PDF Converter Ultimate.

The total price of the bundle is $590.40, and the price in this promo is only $99.99, which is only the average cost of two programs — save 83 percent.

Buy One Get One Free

Actually, the practical discount is larger than “buy one get one free.” Buy one product and you will get a more expensive one for free, which is different from usual “buy one get one free” activity. And all products in this part are hot sellers.

Big Discounts for Hot Bundles

There are two hot bundles in this part: Super Video Toolkit Platinum (75 percent OFF) and Super Mobile Bundle (73 percent OFF). The former one is a new bundle which contains new-release in 2018. It will satisfy your needs of video converting/editing/playing and DVD converting/burning. While the latter one combines products of mobile data solutions and Video Converter Ultimate as a bonus.

Products in Super Video Toolkit Platinum: Aiseesoft Video Converter Ultimate, Aiseesoft Slideshow Creator, Aiseesoft Blu-ray Player, Aiseesoft DVD Creator and Aiseesoft Screen Recorder.

Products in Super Mobile Bundle: FoneTrans – iOS Transfer, Fonelab – iPhone Data Recovery, iOS System Recovery, iOS Data Backup & Restore, Fonelab for Android, Broken Android Data Extraction and Video Converter Ultimate.

40 percent OFF for All Single Products

During Year End Promo, users will save 40 percent on any single product. Subscribed users can enjoy more. Aiseesoft provides try before buy service. You can try any product for free before you decide to buy it.

Learn more about all special offers: https://www.aiseesoft.com/special/offer/.

Introduction to Main Products from Aiseesoft:

Aiseesoft Video Converter Ultimate

Just as the name indicates, it is the ultimate solution to video converting and editing. It helps users convert home-made DVD/video/audio in any formats to other 2D/3D formats. It supports SD/HD/4K resolution. The video editing functions include adjusting video brightness/contrast/saturation/hue/volume, trimming, merging, cropping, adding watermark, etc. If you want to change a video to higher resolution, the enhance functions are really helpful. It will help you to upscale resolution, optimize brightness and contrast, remove video noise and reduce video shaking.

FoneLab – iPhone Data Recovery

Fonelab has 3 main parts, iPhone Data Recovery, iOS System Recovery, iOS Backup and Restore. iPhone Data Recovery will help you retrieve deleted text messages, photos, contacts and other data on your iPhone/iPad/iPod touch. There are three modes for you to choose from, recovering from iOS devices directly, recovering from iTunes backup and from iCloud backup.

Aiseesoft Slideshow Creator

This is a video maker and editor. It is capable of making a video with your own photos, music and videos. The built-in video editor allows you to add annotation, add filters, add transitions, add elements. The highlight of this video maker lies in the themes. Once you choose a theme and all related effects and elements will be loaded automatically. Before Christmas comes, it released new Christmas theme. If you want to make Christmas videos, you can have a try.

Aiseesoft Burnova

This is the advanced version of DVD Creator. It combines the functions of DVD creator and Blu-ray Creator. Users can use Burnova to create Blu-ray/DVD disc with your own video files. It also provides various menu templates for you to choose from. Recently it released the Christmas theme template. If you want to make BD/DVD disc with Christmas theme, you can consider it.

Aiseesoft DVD Creator

For Mac users, this DVD Creator is recommended because the Mac version of Burnova is under development. It allows you to burn any video to DVD disc or DVD folder or ISO file. It is fast and stable.

Aiseesoft Blu-ray Player

This is a hot seller from Aiseesoft. It will play not only Blu-ray disc, but any multimedia files, including Blu-ray folder/DVD disc/folder/ISO file and any format video and audio. The playing effect is stable and with lossless quality.

Aiseesoft Screen Recorder

This is highly rated screen recording software. It will allow you to record video with audio, record video or audio only. During recording, you can add text, arrow, line etc. to your video. You can also take snapshots while recording.

FoneTrans

It is an iOS file transferring program, even more powerful than iTunes. It will help you transfer data between iPhone/iPad/iPod touch and computer, and between different iOS devices, such as transferring photos from iPhone to iPad. With this transfer, the data on the target path won’t be replaced.

Fonelab for Android

This is the Android version of Fonelab iPhone Data Recovery. No matter for what reason you lost your Android data, you can reply it to get it back.

Aiseesoft Data Recovery

This is the desktop version of Fonelab. Aiseesoft Data Recovery will save your lost photos, documents, emails, audio, videos etc. from your computer, hard drive, flash drive, memory card, digital camera, etc. It has both Windows version and Mac version.

About Aiseesoft Studio:

Aiseesoft Studio is dedicated to creating the best multimedia/mobile applications to help any users easily convert, edit, transfer various video/audio files, recover lost iOS/PC/Mac files and erase iPhone data. Aiseesoft Studio constantly strives to innovating new ideas and implementing the latest technologies to maximize user satisfaction.

For more information, please visit: https://www.aiseesoft.com.

