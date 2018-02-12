Alan T Black Releases New Book ‘Here I Am Lord’ to Draw Readers Close to The Lord

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 12, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Alan T Black announces the launch of his new book, “Here I am Lord” (ISBN: 978-1982057282). The book primarily answers the call of the Lord and helps readers get closer to the Lord. The book comprises 35 different essays and it illustrates some of the best tools which can be used to help you come closer to the Lord.



The Kindle Edition version of the book will be available for free on the Kindle store for the period of Feb. 12 – 16, 2018.

Those who would like to improve the kind of relationship which they have with the Lord and the ones who are seeking to bring about solace and improvement in their life should definitely consider downloading this book.

“I was raised and grew up in the United Methodist Church. While I do proudly embrace my background and personal history within the United Methodist Church, I do feel that ultimately what is important is not the denomination that you are a part of. What matters most is the relationship that you have with the Lord,” said Black.

He added, “Part and parcel of any relationship is the level of commitment that one makes to it. With any and all relationships, they are going to take time to grow. Through the years, if I were to describe my relationship with the Lord using one word it would be ‘transformation.’”

It takes time for the relationship to grow and evolve and this is why this book aspires to help people achieve the right understanding and momentum so that they can grow and come closer to the Lord. It is important to believe in the lord and trust him completely to stay blessed and achieve success in all walks of life.

Those who would like to know more about the book should visit Amazon at: http://a.co/fs2p09F and then download the Kindle version for free during the promotion period.

About Alan T Black:

Raised in the United Methodist church, Alan is a man of principles and always believed that it is the relationship which we have with God that governs our life, the success we get and the kind of journey we traverse. Learn more about the author at: http://www.alantblack.com/.

