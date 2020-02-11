BELTSVILLE, Md., Feb. 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Alertus Technologies, a market leader in unified mass notification, is pleased to announce that it will be partnering with Vanderbilt University for an in-person seminar focused on simplifying and improving mass notification. The seminar will take place in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. CST.



“The upcoming Alertus seminar is a tremendous opportunity for emergency management and preparedness practitioners in higher education to share and learn new ideas as we navigate the daily issues and prepare our institutions to become more resilient,” said Johnny Vanderpool, Director of the Office of Emergency Preparedness, Fire and Workplace Safety at Vanderbilt University.

During the seminar, Leveraging Mass Notification Systems & Emergency Response to Severe Weather, attendees will learn how they can leverage mass notification systems to better prepare for and respond to weather-related incidents such as tornadoes and severe storms. A wide range of experienced professionals – from Vanderbilt University, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Alertus, and more – will join the conversation to provide insight on policies and procedures, integrating personal notification systems with a facility-based notification system, and the appropriate channels to leverage for a mass notification solution.

“Alertus serves over 1,700 educational customers globally that all bring unique challenges when it comes to critically communicating with their population. Alertus is proud to deliver a unique solution that fits the individualized needs of their respective communities,” said Patrick Dennin, Director of Education Sales at Alertus. “We are excited to hear the unique challenges that schools are facing today at our upcoming seminar. Problems and technology are always changing, and we love to stay ahead of the curve.”

Kevin Painter, Regional Account Manager of Education Sales at Alertus, added, “This seminar is unique in the fact that three different speakers—representing 29 schools total—are coming together to share their knowledge and experiences with emergency preparedness and mass notification systems. Whether you work in public safety, emergency preparedness, or information technology, there’s a topic for everyone.”

Mr. Painter is scheduled to speak about the Alertus System and its many benefits at the seminar.

“Leveraging Mass Notification Systems & Emergency Response to Severe Weather” will be held at the Police Department Support Services Annex at Vanderbilt University on Friday, February 28, 2020.

To register and learn more, visit https://www.alertus.com/seminar-vanderbilt-university.

For more information about Alertus Technologies and additional educational resources, visit https://www.alertus.com/.

About Alertus Technologies

Alertus Technologies is a pioneer and market leader of emergency mass notification systems for large-area, high occupancy facilities. Since 2002, Alertus has engineered groundbreaking solutions for unified mass notification, in-building notification, outdoor notification, and personal notification.

Alertus solutions have been implemented worldwide by thousands of organizations in multiple industries for any number of emergency situations. Information: https://www.alertus.com/.

