AlgEternal Technologies Introduces AlgAllure AlgaRiche, a Breakthrough Microalgae-Based Skin Care Line

LA GRANGE, Texas, May 18, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — AlgEternal Technologies, LLC, a leading producer of naturally and sustainably produced microalgae-based products has introduced its AlgaRiche™ range of AlgAllure™ high-performance, luxury age-defying skincare products. The AlgaRiche line is rich with PhycoDerm™, a patent-pending, proprietary marine red microalgae extract.



The AlgaRiche line of age-defying skin care products boasts promising visible results rooted in the breakthrough biotechnology of PhycoDerm™ along with the highest quality botanical oils and extracts, designed to help minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, hydrate the skin, and protect against visible signs of aging. Unlike many other luxury skin care products, AlgAllure products utilize natural sources and contain no parabens, sulfates, or artificial colors, and are not tested on animals.

AlgaRiche’s product line includes 4 high-performance products: Age-Defying Creamy Cleanser, Age-Defying Serum, Age-Defying Daytime Moisturizer and Age-Defying Night Cream. All four products, which retail between $25 and $90, are designed to be used synergistically to cleanse, balance and rejuvenate skin.

“We are excited to be offering AlgAllure AlgaRiche,” said David Ramjohn, CEO of AlgAllure’s parent company, AlgEternal Technologies, LLC. “Research into the application of microalgae to heal the planet’s soil, reverse global warming, and clean contaminated waters, resulted in the rediscovery of an unparalleled anti-aging skincare ingredient.”

He adds, “This breakthrough is rooted in the phenomenal skin-nourishing properties inherent in marine red microalgae, one of the oldest and most nutrient-rich algae in the world. From there we partnered with top skin care industry professionals to develop the AlgaRiche product range.”



According to Ramjohn, the company grows and harvests its marine red microalgae in small batches to ensure product freshness and efficacy, thereby offering the most potently bio-active doses of PhycoDerm in each and every AlgAllure skin care product produced.

Committed to proven results, AlgAllure age-defying skin care products undergo third-party clinical studies and consumer testing for scientifically proven efficacy. In a product trial conducted by an independent third party, 8 out of 10 women noticed an improvement in the firmness and brightness of their skin, along with other diminished visible signs of aging after just two weeks of using the AlgAllure AlgaRiche line of skin care products.

“AlgaRiche products naturally liberate and protect skin from the harsh effects of environmental stressors such as sun, wind and pollution. Nature herself engineered PhycoDerm’s ability to recharge skin cells and promote a radiant, more youthful looking complexion. We know it works and trust our customers will be beautifully satisfied,” said Ramjohn.

To purchase AlgAllure skin care products please visit https://algallure.com/.

For more information about the products or the company please email info@algallure.com.

About AlgAllure:

AlgAllure is a skin-care brand that boasts promising visible results rooted in the breakthrough biotechnology of PhycoDerm, a superior form of red microalgae. This core, patent-pending ingredient offers remarkable regenerative properties. Naturally-sourced and sustainably produced, AlgAllure products offer clean and safe formulas. For more information on AlgAllure products visit https://algallure.com/.

About AlgEternal Technologies, LLC:

AlgEternal Technologies, LLC, the parent company of AlgAllure, is a vertically-integrated producer of non-fuel, high value products from microalgae, headquartered in La Grange, Texas. To learn more about AlgEternal Technologies visit http://www.algeternal.com/.

AlgAllure®, PhycoDerm® and AlgEternal® are registered trademarks of AlgEternal Technologies, LLC.

Follow us on Instagram @ Algallure_skin_care

* PHOTO Links for Media:

– Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0518s2p-AlgaRiche-300dpi.jpg

– Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0518s2p-Red-MicroAlgae-300dpi.jpg

* Photo Caption: Marine red microalgae-based four-step skincare system helps support younger-looking skin – AlgAllure™ AlgaRiche™.

Media Contact:

David Ramjohn

AlgEternal Technologies, LLC

david.ramjohn@algeternal.com

News Source: AlgEternal Technologies LLC

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/algeternal-technologies-introduces-algallure-algariche-a-breakthrough-microalgae-based-skin-care-line/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.