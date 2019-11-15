ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 15, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Technology Solutions, an award-winning IT services provider for Associations and Nonprofits in the Washington D.C. region, announced its plans to exhibit at the ASAE Technology Exploration Conference (TEC). The two-day event, for association and non-profit technology executives, is tailored to the needs of an increasingly technology-driven community where attendees can find all the education, solutions, and connections they’re looking for.



ASAE TEC will be held on December 3-4, 2019 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Aligned Technology Solutions specializes in supporting Associations and Nonprofits with all managed IT needs to help those organizations grow and achieve success. Committed to providing best-in-class affordable and reliable IT support, it is the goal of ATS to keep mission-driven organizations focused on helping others.

“We understand the unique needs of these organizations, our company was founded on supporting them.” says Don Sauer, Co-founder, Aligned Technology Solutions. “We love the fact that we get to support so many great and important missions.”

Exhibiting at booth #912, representatives from Aligned Technology Solutions will be available to discuss how their IT services can be tailored to best support your organization. Conference attendees can book a one-on-one appointment in advance by visiting the ASAE TEC website.

Map of expo hall: https://tec.asaecenter.org/expo.cfm

This year, Aligned Technology Solutions will be giving away a 128GB Apple iPad, valued at $399. The giveaway is available to all attendees that stop by booth #912 or schedule an appointment in advance.

About Aligned Technology Solutions:

Since 2010 ATS has been helping organizations leverage and manage technology to grow and secure their businesses. Aligned Technology Solutions is an award-winning technology service provider delivering customized and comprehensive IT solutions for IT Outsourcing, Cybersecurity, Cloud, VoIP & Broadband. ATS is committed to providing world class customer service and best-of-breed technology solutions that provide our clients competitive advantage in their marketplace.

Learn more at https://www.myalignedit.com/

