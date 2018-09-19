All Tenorshare Software is now Compatible with iOS 12

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iOS 12 is here! Tenorshare, a pioneer in iOS data and system recovery software, has updated all of its iOS software (UltData, ReiBoot, iCareFone, 4uKey, etc.) to fully support iOS 12.



“We always keep adapting to changes and timely update our software to meet more user needs,” said Mike Lee, Tenorshare CEO. “Since the first iOS 12 beta released, we have tested our programs for several months and now we are excited to announce that all our iOS software are compatible with iOS 12.”

iCareFone – Make iOS 12 Backup Easier Than Ever:

“Is there any way to flexibly backup my data before iOS 12 update?”

An update to new iOS may introduce many flaws. A backup will save your life if unknown disaster happens. iCareFone is the best backup tool to help you selectively backup your valued messages, contacts, photos, etc. before iOS 12 update. All files backed up are readable and accessible on computer.

ReiBoot – 1 Click to Fix All iOS 12 Update Stuck Issues:

“My iPhone 7 stuck on recovery mode during iOS 12 update, can anyone help?”

Quite a few iOS 12 stuck issues happen when upgrading/downgrading iOS 12. ReiBoot system recovery feature is here to fix stuck iPhone/iPad to normal with no data loss whatsoever. It is able to fix system stuck issues such as the Apple logo, Recovery/DFU mode, frozen screen and reboot loop, etc.

UltData – Recover All Data Lost after iOS 12 Update:

“Photos disappeared after iOS 12 update, please help!”

Data loss seems to come with every iOS update but don’t worry. UltData is able to recover all data you lost from iPhone/iPad directly without backup. Moreover, it also allows you to preview and selectively restore data from iTunes and iCloud backup file.

Price and Availability:

Tenorshare Software is both available for Windows and Mac. Available from Tenorshare online:

For iCareFone: https://www.tenorshare.com/purchase/buy-icarefone.html

Enjoy all features for $39.95.

For ReiBoot: http://www.tenorshare.com/purchase/buy-reiboot-pro.html

Enjoy all features for $39.95.

For UltData: https://www.tenorshare.com/purchase/buy-iphone-data-recovery-win.html

Enjoy all features for $49.95.

About Tenorshare:

Founded in 2007, Tenorshare has been the leader in iOS data and system recovery. It provides the perfect solution for iOS data recovery, data transfer, system repair, and more. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/.

