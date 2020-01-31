WEXFORD, Pa., Jan. 31, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capturing the buzz of a current Hershey’s Reese’s Peanut Butter commercial spot – Allegent FCU actually sells Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups at a financial institution! The Hershey Company’s branded Reese’s spot teased the Federal Credit Union into accepting the challenge and partnering with Reese’s in fulfilling the commercial spot’s thought: that Reese’s are “sold literally everywhere business is done, I’m pretty sure you could buy them at a bank.”



You can view the spot here: https://youtu.be/dHYB9qBAiBs

Mark Bruno, Vice President of Allegent, states, “We love to partner with other successful and grounded companies. We viewed the commercial and said, lets act on it, were all about the buzz.”

In another statement, Allegent CEO Angelo Lucatorto adds to the conversation, “We’re all about the community, and yes, we are an integral part of the Credit Union industry with deep, financially-sound, responsible roots, but our staff likes a fun-loving challenge as well.”

Proceeds from the sales benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

About Allegent Federal Credit Union:

Allegent Community Federal Credit Union, formerly known as Allegheny Co. (PA) U.S. Government Employees Federal Credit Union, was chartered on March 7, 1935. Since 1935, the credit union has grown to over 14,000 members, many locations, and over 140 million in assets. Their mission is to be a full-service financial institution and to continuously strive to provide their members with an ever-growing range of quality products and services mixed with one-on-one personal attention that everyone deserves, all while maintaining a safe and sound credit union.

For more info visit https://www.allegentfcu.org/

