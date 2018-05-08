American Banker Magazine Names Mortgage Capital Trading to Inaugural Best Places to Work in Fintech List

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 8, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, announced that American Banker magazine named the company to its new Best Places to Work in Financial Technology list. MCT ranked number four out of only 20 companies that were honored.



Fintech companies from across the country competed in an extensive two-part survey process that judges each organization’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics along with an in-depth employee survey that measures employee satisfaction. The combined scores of the complete process determined the nation’s top fintech companies and the final rankings.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by American Banker as one of the top 20 fintech companies to work for in the industry,” stated Curtis Richins, president at MCT. “MCT has grown significantly over the past few years, expanding our capital markets services with several new software solutions that have been instrumental in taking us to the next level. More than anything, however, it is our people that have made us successful. Our entire company is very proud to receive this inaugural fintech award.”

Of note is that MCT recently won a 2018 Innovation Award from PROGRESS in Lending Association for helping move the mortgage industry toward digital loan trading on the secondary market with the rapid adoption and impact of its Bid Auction Manager™ (BAM). The company has also won Mortgage Technology magazine’s Release of the Year award for its MCTlive™! cloud-based capital markets software platform, and has been designated a Top 100 Tech provider by HousingWire magazine for being one of the most innovative technology companies in the U.S. housing economy.

For more information on American Banker magazine's inaugural Best Places to Work Fintech award program and to view the full list of ranked companies, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com.

About MCT:

Founded in 2001, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) has grown from a boutique mortgage pipeline hedging firm into the industry’s leading provider of fully-integrated capital markets services and technology. MCT offers an array of best-in-class services and software covering mortgage pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, outsourced lock desk solutions, MSR portfolio valuations, business intelligence analytics, mark to market services, and an award-winning comprehensive capital markets software platform called MCTlive! MCT supports independent mortgage bankers, depositories, credit unions, warehouse lenders, and correspondent investors of all sizes.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, MCT also has offices in Philadelphia, Santa Rosa, Los Angeles and Dallas. MCT is well known for its team of capital markets experts and senior traders who continue to provide the boutique-style hands-on engagement clients love.

About American Banker:

American Banker, a SourceMedia brand, is the essential resource for senior executives in banking and financial services, keeping its users updated on vital developments and focusing sharply on their most important concerns. Financial industry professionals turn to American Banker to stay maximally informed and engage with an authoritative community of analysts, practitioners and innovators through opinion content, research reports, social media, and live events.

American Banker Magazine is a monthly print publication of American Banker, focusing on the ideas, the people, and the companies that are changing the way bankers do business. For more information, visit https://www.americanbanker.com/.

