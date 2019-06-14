American Gem Society (AGS) Accepting RFPs for Breakout Speakers at Conclave 2020

LAS VEGAS, Nev., June 14, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The American Gem Society (AGS) is now accepting Requests for Proposals (RFPs) to present at the annual Conclave in Denver, Colorado, April 27-29, 2020.



The AGS is looking for presenters on a variety of topics:

Appraising

Business management

Ethics

Gemology

Human resources

In-store events

Retail Innovation

Marketing and sales

Security

Sourcing

Succession planning

Sustainability

Technology

Watches

The AGS plans to incorporate into its program, panel discussions, insider insights, sessions for varying educational levels (i.e., beginner, intermediate, advanced), and hands-on classes. AGS is seeking to incorporate timely topics on issues relevant to the jewelry industry, such as blockchain, laboratory-created diamonds, retail innovation, and consumer buying behaviors.

“Conclave is a continued success because of the diverse range of topics offered. It’s a core strength of our program and has helped make it the most trusted source of information on gemology and business in our industry,” said Katherine Bodoh, CEO of AGS and AGS Laboratories. “We take active measures to preserve this diversity, because it enriches the learning experience for our attendees.”

RFPs can be completed online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Conclave2020RFP.

Please submit your speaker Request for Proposal by August 9, 2019. Each submission will be reviewed and you will be notified by November 29, 2019 on the status of your submission. If you have any questions, contact Alethea Inns, CGA, Director of Gemology and Education at ainns@ags.org. Please note, RFPs submitted after the deadline will not be considered for inclusion into Conclave 2020. To be considered as a presenter for Conclave 2020, an RFP is required.

About the American Gem Society:

The American Gem Society, founded in 1934 by Robert M. Shipley, is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to proven ethics, knowledge, and consumer protection within the jewelry industry. The American Gem Society is a professional organization awarding credentials for its members, who are held to the highest ethical and professional standards in the industry and must pass annual recertification examinations to maintain their titles. Less than one in twenty jewelers in the country have chosen to meet the exacting standards necessary for membership. Learn more: https://www.americangemsociety.org/

Event website: https://www.americangemsociety.org/BlankCustom.asp?page=conclave2020-home

Facebook: AmericanGemSociety1934

Instagram: @AmericanGemSociety

Twitter: @AmerGemSociety

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0614s2p-amgemsoc-300dpi.jpg

News Source: American Gem Society

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/american-gem-society-ags-accepting-rfps-for-breakout-speakers-at-conclave-2020/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.