LAS VEGAS, Nev., Oct. 31, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The American Gem Society (AGS) announced today the launch of “digital badging” credentials for AGS members. The badges are the first of its kind in the jewelry industry.



A digital badge is a graphical icon that indicates the AGS members’ credentials and accomplishments and is displayed, accessed, and verified online. The badge can be added to their email signature, website, or social media.

Consumers can click on the member’s badge, which then takes them to an online source that goes into further detail about why they have earned that badge, the methods they took to achieve it, and how they are working to maintain their AGS credentials.

“As a titleholder, our members have pledged to uphold the AGS mission of maintaining and promoting strong business ethics, continuing education, and protecting the consumer,” said Katherine Bodoh, RJ, CEO of the American Gem Society and AGS Laboratories. “In their stores, our members proudly display their certificates, but they cannot do that online or in emails. Digital badging acts as that virtual wall behind their desk or counter where they can proudly display their hard-earned certificates.”

Bodoh adds, “It’s one more way we can let consumers know about the importance of shopping with an AGS jeweler, and is a point of differentiation for the jeweler.”

For more information about the American Gem Society, please visit ags.org. To learn more about digital badging, visit ags.org/digitalbadging.

About the American Gem Society:

The American Gem Society, founded in 1934 by Robert M. Shipley, is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to promoting a high standard of ethics, continuous education, and consumer protection within the jewelry industry. The American Gem Society awards credentials for its members, who are held to the highest ethical and professional standards in the industry and must pass annual recertification examinations to maintain their titles. Less than one in twenty jewelers in the country have chosen to meet the exacting standards necessary for membership.

