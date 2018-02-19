American Truck Dealers 20 Group Meeting: Frenkel & Company – an EPIC Company’s Michael Feinstein Presents on Cyber Liability

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Michael Feinstein, executive vice president of Frenkel & Company – an EPIC Company, will present at the American Truck Dealers (ATD) 20 Group Meeting on Monday, Feb. 19 at 7 a.m. at the Phoenician in Scottsdale, Ariz.



Feinstein will present on cyber liability as well as the state of the insurance market for truck dealers. Topics will include exposure identification, causes of data breaches, risk mitigation and transfer, insurance products, incident response and benchmarking limits.

NADA/ATD 20 Group programs equip dealers and managers with best practices, new ideas and financial comparisons to improve business performance and profitability. Programs encompass virtually all franchises and offer a variety of meeting formats with noncompeting dealers grouped by franchise, volume, geographic location, travel preferences and budget. Programs include Internet groups, all-make truck groups, fixed operations groups, custom and composite-only groups and the traditional franchise specific groups. Additionally, In-dealership Consulting (IDC) services are available to improve performance of employees, departments and the operation as a whole.

About Michael Feinstein, Executive Vice President, Frenkel & Company – an EPIC Company:

Michael Feinstein began his insurance career in New York in 1981 with the broker, Foa & Son Corp., after graduating from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Economics. Feinstein has been with Frenkel since 1985. He is active in the firm’s new business development area and also services a number of the firm’s key accounts. Feinstein’s area of expertise is Professional Liability, Directors & Officers Liability and other financial products. He attained the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation in 1989.

About American Truck Dealers:

Established in 1970, American Truck Dealers (ATD), a division of the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), provides programs and services to this highly specialized segment of its membership. ATD represents more than 1,800 franchised medium- and heavy-duty truck dealers holding nearly 3,000 separate franchises, domestic and import.

About Frenkel & Company – an EPIC Company:

Frenkel & Company – an EPIC Company is a full-service insurance brokerage established in 1878. Frenkel offers an expansive array of traditional and customized risk management, property and casualty and employee benefits consulting services to a broad spectrum of businesses, industries and individuals. Headquartered in New York, NY, the firm has grown organically since 1878 and through a series of acquisitions and strategic partnerships. In November 2017, Frenkel joined EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants. For additional information, please visit https://www.frenkel.com/.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

