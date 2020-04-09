AMI Expeditionary Healthcare Deploys to St Maarten to Assist COVID-19 Victims

RESTON, Va., April 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A 30-member medical team from Virginia-based AMI Expeditionary Healthcare LLC is en route to the Caribbean island of St. Maarten to assist coronavirus victims at the urgent request of the Dutch government.



AMI is airlifting 6 ICU physicians, 6 nurses, 6 certified nursing assistants, 2 respiratory therapists, 3 paramedics, 3 case workers and 2 project managers. They are due to arrive on Wednesday.

AMI’s effort will staff a mobile ICU and medical equipment arriving from the Netherlands including ICU beds, ventilators, test kits and pharmaceutical drugs. As of Monday, St. Maarten has recorded 37 positive cases with another 441 showing symptoms. The island has a population of 41,000. In addition to St. Maarten, the intention is to possibly provide medical assistance to sister Dutch Caribbean islands.

“We are honored that the Kingdom of the Netherlands has trusted us with this mercy mission, and we look forward to providing this life saving capacity to the island,” said Dr Andrew Walker, Executive Chairman of AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.



Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs thanked the Netherlands and AMI for the outpouring of assistance. “We wish each and every citizen of the kingdom and the world much strength as we band together to beat back this monster,” he said.

About AMI:

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare LLC (formerly Aspen Medical International), physician owned and physician led, has provided medical personnel and services for 14+ years to some of the most remote and challenging environments in the world. Since their inception, they have delivered over 5,000 medical personnel and countless healthcare solutions to over 70 clinical and hospital settings on four continents.

Providing medical services to international aid organizations, humanitarian concerns, the private sector and government agencies in a wide range of remote and challenging environments, is what we do.

