PLANT CITY, Fla., Nov. 25, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Generation Fun Toy Store, which houses a massive selection of collectible toys also offers the states’ largest collection of the ‘Masters of The Universe’ series. With collectibles for older generations, newer generations and everything in between the store will have its grand opening on the corner of W Drane and S Evers Street in Downtown Plant City. The grand opening is slated to be held on Tuesday, the 26th of November at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.



According to the source, the opening of the vintage and collectible toy store will showcase over 20,000 Comic Books and large collections of Star Wars, Ninja Turtles, Funkos, Disney, and more. Generation Fun has already been acknowledged by Nick Thurston and Jamey Moody of Plant City Main Street who joined Nate Kilton, Plant City Commissioner as a part of Plant City’s strategic vision plan to continue to grow their downtown area.

The opening is orchestrated by store owner Shawn Mayo who will be available that day to greet fellow collectors and provide insights to the stores’ plan to help build the community.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to be a part of the growing community,” says Mayo. “My vision was to bring generations together with the common love of toys. We have everything from unique, hard-to-find collectibles from when I was a kid to popular brands that kids nowadays love to add to their own collections.”

He adds, “I love seeing a father and son walk into my store and while his son is excitedly picking out his new Kylo Ren lightsaber his dad’s own inner child comes out as he swoons over our original At-At collectibles. There is something for everyone and it goes beyond passion… toys make us happy.”

For more information regarding the opening contact 813-381-0553 or visit them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Toy-Store/Generation-Fun-1472798936192071/

The Generation Fun Toy Store is one of the newest additions to Plant City’s historical downtown, and also the first vintage toy store that is there in that area. The stylish and bold window art exhibits the stores enthusiastic goal to draw families, collectors and children of all ages to the developing community.

