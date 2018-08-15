Announcing: 2018 Clean Jobs Midwest Report

Today Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2) and Clean Energy Trust (CET) released this year’s Clean Jobs Midwest report! Clean Jobs Midwest is a survey of clean energy employment in 12 Midwestern states.

The report verifies that clean energy is a vital employer in the region – employing over 700,000 people in the Midwest. These are people going to work every day installing solar panels atop homes and commercial buildings, manufacturing wind turbines, and making our homes schools and offices more energy efficient.

We felt that you’d be interested in seeing some key findings in Ohio and sharing these with your networks.

Also, the CleanJobsMidwest.org interactive website is now live! The site includes narrative information about the region’s clean energy jobs, jobs data down to the county and state legislative district level, interactive maps, and collateral materials available for download. You can read more about Ohio here.

Ohio Key findings

Ohio has the 3rd most clean energy jobs of any Midwest state (108,030), trailing Michigan and Illinois for most jobs in energy efficiency and alternative transportation

Every county in Ohio has residents working in clean energy

Clean energy employs nearly 70,000 more Ohio residents than fossil fuels

