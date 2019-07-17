Anow Enterprise lets lenders and appraisal firms tap into the industry’s first peer-to-peer appraiser network

RED DEER, Alberta, July 17, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Anow, developer of appraisal firm management software that simplifies the way real estate appraisers manage their businesses, today announced the release of Anow Enterprise, a cloud software suite that connects individual appraisal companies to form service networks that can efficiently provide localized service at scale.



Designed to help individual appraisers meet the capacity needs of mortgage lenders, large appraisal firms and appraisal management companies (AMCs), Anow Enterprise is now widely available following a successful beta period during which thousands of appraisals passed through the system.

“Anow Enterprise can build appraiser networks of any size, from linking a handful of independent firms that want to better serve their local market to connecting tens of thousands of appraisers across North America with the appraisal management systems used by larger firms and AMCs,” said Anow Founder and CEO Marty Haldane.

Anow Enterprise’s first-of-its-kind order management framework enables a true peer-to-peer system, where any participant in the network can originate an appraisal order and route it to others.

“Anow Enterprise is allowing us to grow by bringing appraisers into our team from locations outside our central service area,” explained Jeff Morley, partner at Accurity Valuation franchisee Morley and McConkie Appraisal. “Even if they’re working in other states, we can integrate them into our office process and provide the same level of service as though they were working in the office next door.”

“The combination of Anow Enterprise with our core Anow platform gives appraisers the most sophisticated tech stack in the valuation industry, enabling rapid order completion and unprecedented levels of appraiser productivity,” added Haldane. “Anow Enterprise’s ability to adapt to the service needs of the local market within a national framework of performance-enhancing tools represents a huge leap forward in innovation for appraisers and their customers.”

The maiden release of Anow Enterprise is comprised of four “modules” or toolsets:

Automated scheduling based on an appraiser’s office location, existing appointment route and real-time GPS location

based on an appraiser’s office location, existing appointment route and real-time GPS location Service Network tools designed to help clients build appraiser panels, intelligently distribute appraisal orders, manage users and payments, monitor compliance and produce financial and coverage reports

tools designed to help clients build appraiser panels, intelligently distribute appraisal orders, manage users and payments, monitor compliance and produce financial and coverage reports Performance & Communication tools for monitoring and managing the performance of network appraisers, including individual performance scorecards, customized workflows for any order type and multiple messaging channels

tools for monitoring and managing the performance of network appraisers, including individual performance scorecards, customized workflows for any order type and multiple messaging channels Review Management tools for interfacing with the client’s review desk, including automated rules and custom review workflows for individuals and teams

Anow Enterprise is built to accommodate plug-and-play API integrations with third-party ordering and finance systems. In addition, all Anow Enterprise users will receive gratis multi-user access to the forthcoming Anow NEXUS report-writing, quality control and risk management suite.

“Anow Enterprise is the ultimate platform for managing teams of appraisers, from advanced order assignment based on real-time availability to customizable scorecards and QC checklists,” finished Marty Haldane. “Anow’s core platform has been radically simplifying life for appraisers since its debut. Now lenders, commercial and residential appraisal firms, and AMCs can experience appraiser network management technology that brings outdated legacy process into the digital age.”

For a demo of Anow Enterprise, visit https://anow.com/enterprise/.

ABOUT ANOW

Anow is an appraisal management software developer that simplifies the way real estate appraisers manage their businesses. Launched in 2011 by multi-generational appraisal professional Marty Haldane, Anow streamlines a wide range of everyday appraisal processes while offering unmatched business insights to help appraisers compete in today’s digital environment. Powerful order tracking, job assignment, collaboration, and scheduling tools allow appraisers and administrative staff to save time, assign appraisals more easily and deliver exceptional service to clients and mortgage lenders from any web-enabled device.

Advanced reporting enables business owners to manage fee competition and turn times with ease. Anow is headquartered in Red Deer, Alberta.

For more information, visit https://anow.com/ or call (800) 403-7121.

Twitter: @AppraisersNow #appraisaltech #digitalmortgage #AMCs #mortgagelending

VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbX7bgjkdxg&feature=youtu.be

