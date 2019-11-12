JENISON, Mich., Nov. 12, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Anterior Quest’s Newest product, AQ-Solution, has set the gold standard for dental line cleaners. Recently, the market’s most environmentally sound product was tested by an independent testing facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan to evaluate the effectiveness of the product and the results were astonishing.



*PHOTO CAPTION: AQ-Solution Starter Kit, featuring innovative AQ-Solution and dispenser.

Dental Advisor tested the performance of AQ-Solution, the ability to breakdown build-up in evacuation lines, pipes and traps, level of EPA compliance and eco-friendly properties of the product over 5 weeks. After the testing period, it was concluded that AQ-Solution successfully removed existing build-up and maintained evacuation lines due to living microbes working continuously. Because of this, the innovative formula, made of 100% of the dental industry’s recycled water, requires only two uses per week as opposed to the daily usage that many competing products require.

“When we developed this product, we wanted the best product for both our customers and the environment and through a significant level of research, precision, and testing, we are thrilled to say we’ve achieved that. In addition to that, we have made it affordable for our customers, and with the many environmentally friendly attributes we’ve added to the formulation, we are very pleased that we can do that. We are excited the day has come that we can share it for all to experience,” says Anterior Quest’s Sales Director, Jordan Jonker.

The positive response has been widespread and evaluators shared the following:

“love the product and the time it saves”

“A difference in the strength of my suction after the first use”

“Incredibly potent and effective”

“It had a clean, fresh smell”

“The feedback we received from those who tested the product solidified our already high level of excitement in the quality of our product”, continued Jonker.

AQ-Solution is considered the most highly effective, low maintenance, affordable and eco-friendly line cleaner available on the market today. It is now available on https://www.anteriorquest.com/ with a special introductory offer (https://www.anteriorquest.com/aq-solution).

About Anterior Quest:

Anterior Quest, located in Jenison, Michigan, and developer of AQ-Solution, is an industry-leading dental waste disposal company offering the award-winning HG Containment System, amalgam recycling buckets, AQ- Software and renowned AQ-Solution.

For more information, visit https://www.anteriorquest.com/, https://www.facebook.com/anteriorquest or email info@anteriorquest.com.

Media Contact:

Jordan Jonker

Director of Sales, Anterior Quest

(877) 750-4347

Jordan@AnteriorQuest.com

IMAGE LINK FOR MEDIA:

https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/19-1112s2p-AQ-Solution-Starter-300dpi.jpg

Caption: AQ-Solution Starter Kit, featuring innovative AQ-Solution and dispenser.

News Source: Anterior Quest

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/anterior-quest-launches-incredibly-potent-and-effective-aq-solution-the-highest-rated-dental-line-cleaner-on-the-market/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.