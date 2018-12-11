Any Data Recovery Unveils its Revamped Website and Releases New Data Recovery for Mac

NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Any Data Recovery has launched a redesign of their website, www.any-data-recovery.com. The entirely new site now features a cleaner and more contemporary design. The revamp includes aesthetic enhancements to provide a more engaging user experience and enhanced navigation to help visitors easily find the information they need. In the meanwhile, the company has upgraded Data Recovery for Mac to V2.5.0.0.



Now this professional Mac Data Recovery is featured to support APFS file system on MacOS High Sierra or above. And it comes with a new designed interface which is more neat and user-friendly.

According to the company CEO: “The world’s No.1 software to recover data from encrypted APFS volumes, this data recovery utility combines the most advanced technology to ensure 100 percent retrieval of deleted, lost or formatted data on Mac.”

Outstanding Features of Any Data Recovery for Mac:

Support to recover files from encrypted APFS volumes. Highlight deleted files separately, so you can quickly find your deleted/lost files in the search results. Efficient Mac data recovery after accidental deletion, disk format, human error, files corruption, hardware failure, virus infection, etc. Recover 550+ types of files in all formats: photos, videos, mails, PDF, documents, game files, etc. Recover data from various Mac based devices: digital camera, media player, SD/CF card, USB drives, HDD/SDD, etc. Support HFS+ and APFS file system. Support Mac OS High Sierra and macOS Mojave.

Price and Availability:

You can get a free trial of Any Data Recovery for Mac version 2.5.0.0 from the official website. The free version allows scanning and displaying lost files without limitation. To recover files that have been found by the software, you can purchase a license from the price $55.95. This software also has a Windows version for Windows data recovery, which is only $45.95.

About Any Data Recovery:

Founded in 2007, Any Data Recovery is an industry-leading software developer that focuses on data recovery for iOS/Android/PC/Mac, iOS system repair, Windows system repair, iOS data manager, iOS data transfer, etc. You can browse and try all software free from official site: https://www.any-data-recovery.com

