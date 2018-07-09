AnyTrans is Ready to Manage, Transfer, and Share Files Across Multiple Clouds for FREE

LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 9, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iMobie AnyTrans today unveils a breakthrough yet FREE cloud manager – AnyTrans for Cloud, after its well-renowned iPhone manager and Android manager. For the first time, users are able to enjoy a safer, faster and auto cloud file transfer, easy content management and flexible online file sharing at one place, either on mobile, tablet, or computer. And all contents are guaranteed 100-percent safe and private under the dual-protection of Google 2FA and 256-bit SSL encryption.



With built-in cutting-edge technology, AnyTrans is tailored for cloud management that gives full ability to access and manage multi-clouds with just one login. Now, users can enjoy an intelligent cloud-to-cloud migration with lighting speed, or get it done even without Internet. By drag-and-drop, batch upload/download between cloud and computer is quite easy. Better yet, it’s able to safely share files and folders from any clouds, via email, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Learn more: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/cloud-manager.htm

“As an industry-leading content manager, AnyTrans is also expected to help those who want to manage multi-cloud files after earning trust of over 10,100,000 iOS and Android users,” said Frank Kong, the CEO of iMobie Inc. “So we launched AnyTrans for Cloud – an all-in-one cloud manager to manage, transfer, and share files across multi-clouds. And everything here is 100-percent safe and private via the protection of Google 2FA and 256-bit SSL encryption.”

Highlight-Features of AnyTrans:

Manage All Multi-Cloud Files in One Single Platform:

As a tailored cloud manager, AnyTrans allows you to take control over all contents across multi-clouds at one place. Just one login, you can bind all cloud accounts together for management without switching apps back and forth. The “smart search” shortcut even helps fast spot the target files, folders or cloud across multiple clouds. With this flexible UI, you are free to add, delete, copy, and rename files as they wish.

Transfer Cloud Contents in Blazingly Fast Speed:

AnyTrans also brings users a flexible yet speedy cloud transfer. With it, you can enjoy an automatic cloud-to-cloud migration via setting a schedule, fast and convenient, or transfer files to the target cloud even without network. Moreover, it’s always simple and fast to batch upload or download stuff between clouds and computer.

Share Cloud Files Folders Via Simple Link:

For those who’d love to share cloud contents, AnyTrans provides multiple ways for file sharing to meet various demands. Without re-downloading or re-uploading, you can just send a short link through email, Facebook, Twitter, Google+ via SSL 256-bit encryption protection. You have full control over everything shared by restricting download times, setting expired time, all in one place.

Sign up now to enjoy it for FREE: https://cloud.imobie.com/#/signup

About iMobie:

iMobie Inc. is an advanced software developer dedicated to making the digital life simpler for all iOS and Android users worldwide. Learn more: https://www.imobie.com/

IMAGE link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0709s2p-imobie-300dpi.jpg

News Source: iMobie Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/anytrans-is-ready-to-manage-transfer-and-share-files-across-multiple-clouds-for-free/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.