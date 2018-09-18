AnyTrans Offers iPhone and Android Users a Seamless Transition to iPhone XS, XS Max, or XR

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As the new iPhone Xs/Xs Max/XR is soon available, most users may search for a solution to transfer data to new iPhone. iMobie has introduced its top-notch iPhone manager AnyTrans to all users, helping them make an efficient data transition from iPhone to iPhone, and Android to iPhone.



Compared to iTunes and iCloud, AnyTrans makes it a breeze to transfer 34+ types, 1000+ items; such as messages, contacts, photos and anything they want to the new iPhone. All is done with a few clicks, saving plenty of time. Moreover, users can freely select and move only what they need from any devices to the target one, instead of a whole restore.

Download AnyTrans to migrate photos, messages and more: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/download.htm

“Having received lots of feedback from our users who complained about the complexity of iTunes, and the slow speed of Move to iOS, we hope to find a simpler and faster way for both iOS and Android users to move data to the new iPhone,” said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie Inc. “Given that, we developed our all-in-one iPhone manager AnyTrans to help them avoid the pain of tedious data migration. The key point is, it allows most types of data like music, books, ringtones to move to the new iPhone Xs/Xs Max/XR.”

Make a flexible switch from iPhone to iPhone, even from Android:

Move All Content from Old iPhone to New Device:

Photos, videos, messages, etc., are vital to users. Unlike iTunes and iCloud, AnyTrans brings a faster solution to migrate these essentials from the old iPhone to the new one. And no data will be lost. Now, with one click, all stuff will be fully moved to the new iPhone in perfect order, even custom settings and wallpapers.

Transfer the Most Types of Android Data to New iPhone:

Compared to Move to iOS, AnyTrans is able to migrate almost all the types of data from Android devices, faster and more stably. It’s able to transfer music, ringtones, photos and more to the new iPhone seamlessly. It will auto covert Android content to iOS compatible formats on the fly.

Migrate Only Desired Stuff from Old iPhone/Android to New iPhone:

Only want to move some stuff to the new one? AnyTrans can do it. It transfers only needed items from the old iPhone/iPad, even Android phone to the new iPhone, no matter for whole conversation, a specific photo, or video collection. No more endless waiting, it smartly and rapidly copies favorite content to the new iPhone in minutes, saving lots of new iPhone storage as well.

AnyTrans information: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/iphone-manager.htm

Pricing and Availability:

AnyTrans is available for both Windows and Mac. License available from: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/buy-iphone-manager.htm

About iMobie Inc.:

iMobie Inc. is an advanced software developer dedicated to making the digital life simpler for all iOS and Android users worldwide. Learn more: https://www.imobie.com/.

