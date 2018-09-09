AnyTrans Updated with Ringtone and App Manager to Bring iOS Users A Workaround of iTunes

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sep. 10, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iMobie’s flagship product, AnyTrans, has made the greatest update since 2012: granting Apple users full freedom to manage iPhone ringtones and apps after iTunes 12.7 roll-out. Now, everyone is free to select a favorite song from multiple resources like iPhone, iTunes Library, computer, or YouTube, to cut any part of the song as a ringtone in a straightforward way.



AnyTrans also brings users the ability to manage iOS apps, including download, backup, update, even reinstall and downgrade the needed app without worrying it be removed from App Store. Updated with Home Screen Manager, it’s also the world’s ONLY solution to rearrange apps via simple drag & drop. So all scattered apps will be kept organized like a breeze.

“Apple users always complain about iTunes due to its restrictions of ringtone and apps management since iTunes 12.7, and many of them are still seeking an alternative to iTunes,” said Frank Kong, CEO. “Consequently, we strive to make a major update for AnyTrans with Ringtone Manager, App Downloader and Home Screen Manager, which not only enable users to customize ringtones easier, but also download and backup iPhone apps, even rearrange scattered apps by category or color.”

Updated Features of AnyTrans:

Customize Ringtones from Multiple Media Resources

AnyTrans is revamped to bring a more flexible and intuitive ringtone manager. Now, users can select their favorite music from iPhone, computer, iTunes Library, even from YouTube, and cut any part of it as a ringtone by dragging and dropping. It also enables users to preview the tone in advance – making sure it’s just what users want, simple and straightforward.

Take Full Control Over All iPhone iPad Apps at One Go

Apart from making ringtones, AnyTrans also allows users to master all iPhone apps at one go – download any official app, or save copies of each version for backup. Just select the apps to update, install, uninstall, and all of them will go by one click, even downgrade, or re-install them directly to another iDevice. Now, users never worry about apps being removed from the App Store.

Get Apps Well-organized with Simple Drag & Drop

AnyTrans is the world’s ONLY solution that helps users organize iPhone apps smartly. Just 1 click, and all scatted apps can be organized into folders by category or color in an automatic way. Users can also back up various iPhone screen layouts and restore any of them to iDevices freely. Better still, it helps clean up damaged icons without hassles.

Price and Availability:

About iMobie:

iMobie Inc. is an advanced software developer dedicated to making the digital life simpler for all iOS and Android users worldwide. Learn more at: https://www.imobie.com/

