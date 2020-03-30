FREEHOLD, N.J., March 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI) is keeping its practice open and continuing to see patients with urgent and acute injuries, while following CDC recommendations for preventing exposure to the COVID-19 virus.



Additionally, it is offering telemedicine visits for patients, who can conduct the visits through their desktop computers or cellphones.

The practice has taken the following measures to keep patients, staff and visitors safe:

All patients are prescreened for COVID-19 symptoms before an appointment is scheduled and before entering the office.

AOSMI has cancelled all its scheduled elective surgeries and rescheduled them for a later date.

AOSMI surgeons are still performing emergency procedures and surgeries for patients who require them.

No visitors are allowed to accompany patients in the office unless required medically or for pediatric patients and in those circumstances, only one visitor will be allowed.

The practice is requiring social distancing in the office amongst their patients to keep them safe.

AOSMI physicians and clinical staff are all practicing universal precautions by wearing masks and using gloves to maintain the safety of their staff and patients.

Each area is cleaned and disinfected after every patient visit.

In efforts to help keep employees on the payroll and limit the number of furloughed employees and layoffs, AOSMI physician partners are foregoing pay, while its entire professional medical staff has taken large reductions to help with the organizational needs.

Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute is an orthopedic, sports medicine, interventional pain management, podiatry and physical therapy center that helps patients throughout New Jersey return to their normal activities as soon as possible. AOSMI utilizes the latest advanced therapies to provide patients the highest level of care.

The physicians are Michael Greller, MD, MBA, Alan Nasar, MD, Gregg Berkowitz, MD, James Cozzarelli, MD, Grigory Goldberg, MD, Gerardo Goldberger, DO, Alison DeWaters, DPM, Stacey Gallacher, MD, Eric Buxbaum, DO, Ali Valimahomed, MD and John Georgy, MD, MBA.

