Ed. Note: This concludes our summer feature for our Bethel Feature Athlete of the Week. Mike Halleg is the top golfer on the Bees squad, and looks to continue to improve on the basketball court.

It is senior year for Bethel multi-sport athlete Mike Halleg. While most students can’t wait for their final day of high school, Halleg has some unfinished business first.

Not only is he the #1 golfer on the boys golf team this fall, he is also one of the top two returning seniors in the conference on the basketball floor.

Halleg has started his golf season off well and is focused on what could potentially be his best season yet with the Bees.

“I am looking forward to this upcoming golf season,” he said. “I am excited to work hard and lead my team to victory. I believe that with dedication, teamwork, and skill, we will have a solid chance of taking home the TRC championship.”

“I believe people will be surprised at Bethel this year when it comes to golf. The fact that twenty-one kids tried out this year says a lot.”

Halleg has completed what is likely his busiest summer yet, spending a lot of time on the basketball court and at the area golf courses.

“Between golf and basketball, I definitely had an extremely busy summer,” he said. “I worked on my basketball skills while playing AAU for Huntsman Elite, and we finished with a fairly successful season.”

“In regards to golf, I put in a lot of practice. I also work at the course which helps out a lot. I participated in some individual tournaments, the Midwest International in Indiana (took 12th shot a 74) and the Beavercreek Classic (took 11th shot a 75, 77).

While golf is off to a great start, he also hopes this winter is a solid turnaround for the Bees on the court.

“To get our basketball team back on top, we need to focus on several factors,” he said. “We must focus on our conditioning to ensure we can maintain high energy levels. Focusing on our shooting skills this year, I think, will also make a real difference. Defensively, we do well, so we need to maintain that level or become stronger.”

Halleg also mentioned that having second-year coach Steve Pittman back is good for the program to be able to allow him to work on his game.

“Last year was a growing year with new coaching staff,” he said. “My hope for this year and the future of Bethel basketball is that consistent staff can get in there and put the time in with the players. Since my freshman year, each season has been adjusting to new coaches while still trying to grow my personal game.”

“Coach Pittman is laying down a good foundation for our program, and I’m sure it will only get better. I am looking forward to enjoying my senior year on the court and making memories with my friends/teammates and coaches. I am grateful to have been part of this team.”

When Halleg was first introduced to basketball, he wasn’t a fan. But as he got older and better, things fell into place.

“I got into basketball when I was young just for fun and didn’t like it at first because I never really got in the game, but that was my inspiration to be the guy, the star,” he said. “I worked hard at getting better, and it showed on the court. I have also been lucky with coaches through the years who always believed in me.”

“Golf honestly just for fun because I was bored during the fall and wasn’t having as much fun with basketball anymore, so I needed another outlet. I would say my biggest inspiration is my dad pushing me to try golf and teaching me everything I know. He is always encouraging me to be better. Now he just has to keep up with me.”

Now that he has reached his senior year, Halleg must decide whether to play sports at the next level. He is still weighing his options for both sports.

“My ideal situation would be to be able to play both sports at the college level,” he said. “However, I know realistically that may not happen. I love basketball and will never stop playing, but currently, my options are looking favorable for golf.”

“I have found a love for golf and would be more than thrilled to play at a higher level. Hopefully, one of these sports can help me in college, where I plan on studying accounting or pharmacy, as I’m still undecided.”