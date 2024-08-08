Ed. Note: This week, our Tippecanoe boys' Featured Athlete of the Week is golfer Eli Voisard, a senior who wants to keep the success alive.

Tippecanoe golf has been a dominant force in the Miami Valley League, winning all five conference titles since entering the league. The Red Devils take pride in this tradition as they look to maintain their grasp of the MVL this fall.

Senior Eli Voisard is one returning member ready to take the leadership role. Voisard is coming off a first-team all-conference season and knew the work had paid off with his success last season.

“It was definitely rewarding to be a part of the all-league team, but being able to have five other teammates make the all-league team right beside me has made the award even more enjoyable,” he said. “Individually, my season went pretty well. I was able to earn medalist honors at several tournaments, and with the help of my teammates, we brought quite a few trophies back to Tipp.”

“But my favorite part of the season was being able to break the nine-hole team average record that had been in the school since 2000.”

Voisard is very aware of the tradition Tipp Golf has built and is excited to be a part of their success.

“I am extremely proud of the tradition we have built, and to be a part of it since I have been in high school has been amazing,” Voisard said. “We are the only school to ever win an MVL title in golf, and I think that really shows the dedication, competitiveness, and consistency everyone in the program has, especially Coach Jackson.”

“Because of this, we have become the team to beat in the MVL, and I don’t see our program backing down from that challenge anytime soon. With our continued success, the golf team has been growing in numbers every year because it is a special program to be a part of.”

While he did enjoy a lot of success, any good athlete also knows there is room to improve.

“I have put a major emphasis on improving the consistency of my game because I want to be able to show up and compete on days where I don’t have my best stuff,” he said. “I have a very long list of goals for myself, but the two biggest are to break an individual school record and qualify for the state tournament.”

“For the team, my list of goals is even longer. We all really want to continue the success we have had in the MVL and make it six titles in a row, but we also want to continue that into the sectional and district tournament.”

In order to achieve those goals, Voisard has been working hard this summer on his game and will be ready when things get started in August.

“My summer is filled with golf,” he proclaimed. “Whether I have a tournament, play practice rounds with teammates and friends, or spend time at the driving range, almost every day has something going on to help me get better.”

“I have been able to improve my game most by playing games with my teammates that create high-pressure situations and force us to hit our best shot. This has been crucial to my game because it allows me to take the skills I have developed in practice and use them on the course for tournaments.”

Voisard desires to play at the next level. He stated he is deep in the college recruiting process and has enjoyed that aspect of the game.