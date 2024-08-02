Ed. Note: Sophomore Faith Siefring comes off an all-league freshman volleyball season and is our Feature Spotlight Athlete of the Week.

For most freshmen, their first year playing high school sports is usually a learning period, trying to adjust to a different level of play while trying to fit in with experienced upperclassmen on their team. This happens if they even get a chance to play with the varsity squad.

Not only did Faith Siefring get a chance to compete with the Tippecanoe varsity volleyball team, but she excelled and received quality time and a big honor from the league coaches.

Siefring was honored as a second-team all-MVL player, voted on by the conference coaches, and she was shocked but pleased with her initial season.

“Being a freshman, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect, but I put in a lot of hard work, and to be recognized for my accomplishments meant everything to me,” Siefring said. “Going undefeated during the season was a great team accomplishment, and I look forward to building on this success in the upcoming years.”

Tipp claimed the MVL title, but according to Siefring, there is much more to accomplish.

“We had a great season, but it ended too early,” she said after losing early in the sectional round of the postseason. “We are a very talented group, and everyone brings something different to benefit the team. Coach Garcia has stressed to me the importance of passing and serving, so I have been working hard on my fundamentals, especially my passing, serving, and footwork.”

Siefring stressed the importance of having a great team around her which helped her earn the honor she received.

“Yes, having good teammates is extremely important to being successful on and off the court,” she said, “We have a good mix of younger and older players, which is important in developing the program. Having girls that are supportive of each other helps tremendously to achieve a greater outcome.”

She has been working diligently to prepare for the upcoming season, using her summer months to improve and train so her sophomore year is even better.

“My off-season consists of individual training and club training,” she said. “Club volleyball has been a big part of my life since fifth grade and has helped form me to be the player that I am today. Outside of the court, I have been exercising regularly to build strength, quickness, and endurance.”

The bottom line for Siefring is that she wants to be part of something bigger, and that begins when the Red Devils take the floor in August.

“My goal is for our team to win state,” Siefring said. “My sister earned a trip to the final four a few years back, and I want to experience that same level of success. Our program has been building on great success each season. Our team is hungry, and I think this is our year.”