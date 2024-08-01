Ed. Note: Cooper Mears starts his third year as starting quarterback for the Bethel Bees, and he is this week’s Bethel Spotlight Feature Athlete of the Week.

The hard work in the summer is now complete, and the Bethel football team takes the field today for what they hope will be the start of a successful turnaround season.

The Bees open the season with the first day of high school football practice around Ohio. Gearing up for their August 23 season opener against National Trail, the leader under center for the Bees is geared up for a new beginning.

Cooper Mears is returning for his third year as the Bees' starting quarterback. The junior has thrown for 2,346 yards over the first two years, with 18 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He has been gearing up for what he expects to be a turnaround this year.

“I'm excited. There has been a lot of development on and off the field,” he said. We are stronger, closer, and feeling more confident as a team and as individuals. I think you will see that during the season. Our program set the standards high, and I believe we are going to be very competitive this year.”

With the exception of Milton Union, all of Bethel’s conference losses last year were within 11 points or less. That means just a few plays here and there can change the game around. Mears knows that it is easily fixable with this year's squad.

“Mistakes will happen,” he said. “We need to keep our head in the game and play all four quarters with the same mental and physical toughness we start with. Protect the ball and take the ball away. Winning the turnover battle will make a huge difference.”

Mears has been one of the players who has dedicated the summer months to making himself one of the players who will be expected to shine on Friday nights this fall.

“It’s been really great so far. I think our team cohesion is a huge factor this year; everyone is really hungry to compete for a league title,” Mears said. Individually, I’ve been in the weight room a lot and training with Coach Fisher at Triton Quarterback Academy. I’ve attended a lot of camps, which has really shown me where I stand compared to other quarterbacks around the country and where I can strengthen my skills.”

He hopes that all of his work will pay off for his own personal game, but he also has high goals for the Bees this season.

“I’m really working on trusting my instincts,” the Bees quarterback said. “This is my third year as a quarterback, and I feel the game has started to slow down, and I’m more confident in trusting my decision-making. I would also like to improve how I lead by being more vocal and motivating my team.”

“As a team, our goals are to improve fundamentals, perfect our crafts, and ultimately win the TRC.”

It is expected to be a renewed era of Bethel football this season, as the coaching staff will prepare them every week. With a new stadium to show off on Friday nights, Mears knows it will all pay off.

“Our athletic and coaching staff has changed the Bethel Football Program,” he said. “It’s exciting, and as a team and community, you can feel how much they care about us and want us to be successful on and off the field. You will definitely feel and see that this fall.”