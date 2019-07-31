Appraisal Institute (AI) forms affinity partnership with Anow to equip members with top-shelf appraisal office management technology

RED DEER, Alberta, July 31, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Anow, developer of appraisal firm management software that simplifies the way real estate appraisers manage their businesses, has formed an affinity partnership with the Appraisal Institute (AI), the largest real estate appraisal organization in the United States. The partnership makes Anow’s core appraisal office management platform available to AI members (“AI Professionals”) and affiliates at a reduced rate.



“AI’s partnership with Anow is reflective of our larger strategy to foster innovation in the real estate valuation profession and promote savvy business practices across our membership base,” said AI President Stephen Wagner. “Anow’s intuitive appraisal office management platform will offer AI Professionals a one-stop solution for boosting productivity and heightening professionalism in the administration of their business.”

“As a third-generation appraiser, I am personally committed to facilitating the success of independent real estate valuation professionals and am delighted to lighten the administrative burden for AI Professionals,” said Marty Haldane, founder and CEO of Anow. “Anow’s core platform will benefit AI Professionals by streamlining and automating time-consuming tasks that typically bottleneck the appraisal process, such as scheduling, appraisal file compilation, invoicing and record-keeping.”

AI Professionals now have access to the following Anow benefits:

20% off an initial 12-month Anow subscription

A dedicated line of contact for product feedback

Early access to Anow’s closed beta programs

Complimentary product support and training

Exclusive access to quarterly educational webinars highlighting best practices and emerging trends in appraisal technology

AI Professionals can access their reduced-rate Anow subscription by visiting https://anow.com/appraisalinstitute/.

ABOUT ANOW

Anow is an appraisal management software developer that simplifies the way real estate appraisers manage their businesses. Launched in 2011 by multi-generational appraisal professional Marty Haldane, Anow streamlines a wide range of everyday appraisal processes while offering unmatched business insights to help appraisers compete in today’s digital environment. Powerful order tracking, job assignment, collaboration, and scheduling tools allow appraisers and administrative staff to save time, assign appraisals more easily and deliver exceptional service to clients and mortgage lenders from any web-enabled device. Advanced reporting enables business owners to manage fee competition and turn times with ease. Anow is headquartered in Red Deer, Alberta. For more information, visit https://anow.com/.

ABOUT APPRAISAL INSTITUTE (AI)

The Appraisal Institute is a global professional association of real estate appraisers, with nearly 18,000 professionals in almost 50 countries throughout the world. Its mission is to advance professionalism and ethics, global standards, methodologies, and practices through the professional development of property economics worldwide. Organized in 1932, the Appraisal Institute advocates equal opportunity and nondiscrimination in the appraisal profession and conducts its activities in accordance with applicable federal, state and local laws. Individuals of the Appraisal Institute benefit from an array of professional education and advocacy programs, and may hold the prestigious MAI, SRPA, SRA, AI-GRS and AI-RRS designations. Learn more at www.appraisalinstitute.org.

Twitter: @AppraisersNow @AI_National #appraisaltech

*LOGO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-1205s2p-anow-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Anow

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/appraisal-institute-ai-forms-affinity-partnership-with-anow-to-equip-members-with-top-shelf-appraisal-office-management-technology/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.