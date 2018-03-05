Apprentice Opportunities at Edison State Community College

Apprenticeship Information



As part of the State of Ohio's College Apprenticeship Consortium Project, Edison State Community College can provide a simplified college-based point of entry process for employers to engage in registered apprenticeship programs, with Edison State being the Sponsor. If you are a company looking for a continuous way to grow your skilled workforce, please send me an email, and I would be happy to discuss the initiative in the areas of health care, information technology and manufacturing. This program alleviates paperwork burden from the employer and provides $2500 in free tuition/fees for each participant!

If you want to hear more about the Registered Apprenticeship programs for: Maintenance Mechanic, Tool & Die and Industrial Engineering Technician, please contact Brandi Olberding!



Brandi Olberding

Director of Apprenticeships and Work-based Learning

937-381-1533

www.edisonohio.edu