If you are unhappy with your appearance, you may be thinking about plastic surgery. There are many different options available, depending on your wants and needs. You may be considering implants. There are many different facial implants you may want to consider so you can be proud of your appearance.

Here are some of the most common types of facial implants that we do.

Cheek Implants

If you want to have more prominent cheekbones, you may be interested in getting facial implants in your cheeks. This procedure can take flat cheekbones and enhance them to give you the look that you have always wanted.

Cheek implants are often placed in your cheek through an incision in your mouth. However, they can be done in conjunction with other procedures so your doctor may go in another way. If you’re having eyelid surgery, you may be able to have both procedures done through one incision (below your eyelid). Many patients prefer to have cheek implants done with a facelift. Your doctor will be able to insert your implants through the same incision that was used for your facelift.

Cheek implants are quick procedures, taking about an hour. Your doctor may be able to do it with some sedation and local anesthesia, though you may need to go under general anesthesia. You will definitely need general anesthesia if you are going through more than one procedure.

Chin Implants

Many people don’t like their small chin. This can be a serious problem and some patients will need jaw reconstruction because of a bad bite. However, many times, a simple implant can really change a person’s whole lower face. This implant can improve your jawline and add stronger dimensions to your face.

Though many patients get chin implants on their own, it can also be done in conjunction with a facelift, liposuction in the neck, and even a rhinoplasty (otherwise known as a nose job.)

Lip Implants

Many people wish that they had thick and full lips, and we offer many options to help you achieve the smile that you always wanted. We offer collagen and fat injections. Though popular, they are only temporary because your body will reabsorb these materials.

Because of that, we also offer facial implants for lips. We can use rolled collagen as an implant. Synthetic implants that can be made out of a variety of materials are also offered. We should be able to find implants that will work well with your lips.

Whether you want temporary injections or implants to improve the fullness of your lips, you may require local anesthesia to ensure that the injections and implants are placed in the perfect location.

With lip injections and implants, there is a balance between getting the fullness that you want and overdoing it so that it looks fake. Many people aren’t happy with their injections and implants that are done with their lips because they become too full and don’t look just right.

No matter what facial implants or injections you get, the proper placement is also essential to make sure that your new body looks as natural as possible. For this reason, you should choose a doctor carefully. Dr. Apesos has the training and experience to enhance your lips and face as naturally as possible.

Don’t hesitate to contact us today if you would like to look at our before and after images to use as a guide. You should also set up a consult, so we can talk about what you are unhappy with so that we can go over your options to help you achieve your goals.

