Are laser pointers good or bad for cats? As entertaining as they may be, there’s a fine line between good exercise and taunting your feline companion.

A laser pointer and an active kitty are a favorite pastime for cat owners. Watching them jump, startle, and chase after a teeny red light never gets old. You would think they would eventually catch on to the trick, so why do cats like lasers anyway?

Cats have a high prey drive and are natural predators, so the instinct to catch a fast-moving red dot is part of what makes a cat a cat. Cats chase lasers with the same drive they use to catch rodents, birds, and bugs.

You may have heard that laser pointers aren’t safe for cats. As it turns out, laser pointers can be a good form of exercise and mental stimulation for cats and kittens.

Just be sure you are using the laser in a way that benefits your cat instead of teasing, stressing, or frustrating them.

The Safe Way to Use Laser Pointers with Your Cat

The point of playing with lasers isn’t to torment or aggravate your cat. Instead, it’s entertainment for both you and your cat and a great way to keep your cat active.

Depending on the cat’s age and fitness level, start small by aiming the laser pointer at the floor a few feet away from your cat.

When the cat begins to notice the red dot, move the laser pointer around in quick motions like a mouse running around the floor. The quick movements will catch your cat’s attention the fastest!

Every once in a while, allow your cat to “catch” the laser here and there. This builds confidence that they can “win” the game and will continue to pique their interest each time they play

Safety Tips

Be careful where you aim laser pointers. To avoid breaking anything, keep the laser pointed toward the floor or a lower point of the wall so your cat doesn’t need to jump to chase the red dot.

Never shine the laser directly in your cat’s eyes or higher than your cat can reasonably reach.

Don’t overwork your cat. Take a hint from your cat and don’t force the play if it’s not wanted.

All cats can have different energy levels. Some can chase the laser at high speeds for several minutes, while others lose interest quickly. Keep this in mind, so the play can remain fun for all.

As always, should you have any questions or concerns about pet toy safety, or your beloved friend’s health, please don’t hesitate to contact our office.

The post Are Laser Pointers Good or Bad for Your Cat? appeared first on Tipp City Veterinary Hospital.