Arizona Hemp Consultants Obtains the Very First Industrial Hemp Growing License in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz., June 4, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Effective May 31, 2019 Arizona legalized the growing and processing of industrial hemp in Arizona, and on that date at 9 a.m. Arizona Hemp Consultants obtained the very first license to grow and harvest hemp in the State.



Now, industrial hemp can be legally grown in the state so long as the harvested plant does not have any more than 0.3% THC, the ingredient in marijuana that is psychoactive and provides a user high.

Arizona Hemp Consultants obtained its hemp-growing license at Big Sandy Ranch in Mohave County near Wikieup, Arizona (https://www.azranchesandresorts.com/). Big Sandy Ranch has more than ample water availability and is leasing portions of its property to Arizona Hemp Consultants and others who would like to cultivate this highly coveted crop.

Recent economic studies undertaken by the Brightfield Group suggest that the industrial hemp market could top $20 billion by the 2022 and Arizona farmers and investors can now legally participate in that industry.

“This is a boon for Arizona agriculture and will allow for the cultivation of industrial hemp,” says Dante A. Schettino, Manager of Arizona Hemp Consultants. With all of the uses of hemp from clothing, paper products, fiberboard, and fuel and as degradable plastic substitutes, the demand for this crop will be substantial with positive environmental benefits.

Perhaps one of the interesting hemp products is Cannabidiol (CBD) a hemp extract which is touted by the health communities for its positive health benefits, without the psychoactive effects of THC.

“We are in the forefront of this developing industry,” says Schettino and “very shortly we will be cultivating hemp for processing. Not only is the legalization of industrial hemp positive news for Arizona farmers, but also, presents business opportunities for investors where Arizona Hemp Consultants can play an important part in this new industry.”

“Arizona Hemp Consultants also provides farming services and natural organic ingredients to provide hemp plants that yield high CBD content,” adds Peter Bilyk of Arizona Hemp Consultants.

About Arizona Hemp Consultants:

Arizona Hemp Consultants is an Arizona company based in Tempe and provides consulting services to growers, processors and investors enabling them to navigate the legal and regulatory process around growing hemp in Arizona. From seed to sale of hemp growing to sale of biomass and CBD oil.

