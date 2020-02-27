DENVER, Colo., Feb. 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), the leading provider of enterprise financial risk mitigation solutions, announced today it has added questionnaires related to the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) to the ACES Intelligent Questionnaire (ACES IQ) functionality contained within the ACES Audit Technology™ system. With this set of HMDA-specific questions, ACES users can quickly and easily conduct quality control on their HMDA data before reporting this data to their assigned federal HMDA regulator.



“With the CFPB’s 2019 HMDA rule changes now firmly in effect, lending institutions have a better idea of where their individual responsibilities reside in regards to HMDA reporting,” ARMCO CEO Trevor Gauthier said. “Given this recent move from yearly to quarterly reporting, ARMCO felt the time was right to introduce HMDA-specific questionnaires to enable our customers to streamline and perfect their data integrity auditing for HMDA.”

These additions are the latest in a series of expansions to the ACES IQ content library designed to enhance the compliance support ARMCO provides to its users. Using both managed and custom quality control audit questions, ACES IQ assists lenders in addressing regulations and guidelines set forth by state and federal regulators, private investors, the GSEs and agencies. The module leverages the loan-level data contained within ACES to quickly isolate desired question sets and answer-based logic to dynamically filter question sets down to the most relevant items, enabling ACES users to cut their review times by up to 50%.

Last year, the company added more than 4,000 questions to ACES IQ to ensure broad-based coverage of all lending compliance topics, including HMDA, and ease the burden for compliance teams in conducting loan-level reviews.

“Quality control and compliance go hand in hand – you cannot have one without the other,” Gauthier said. “ARMCO has recognized this need from day one and invested considerable resources in proactively building out a compliance library backed by a highly experienced team of compliance experts to ensure the information ARMCO provides to its customers is always up-to-date and comprehensive.”

About ARMCO

Over half of the top 25 mortgage lenders and 33% of the top 150 lenders and servicers combined choose ARMCO. ARMCO’s product line includes loan quality enterprise software, services, data and analytics. Its flagship product, ACES Audit Technology™, has set the bar for user definability in its category. It is used at virtually every point in the mortgage lifecycle, as well as for a wide range of risk-prone business operations outside traditional mortgage origination and servicing.

ARMCO’s consultative approach to customer relationships leverages 25 years of mortgage risk intel, assuring that its clients are using the most effective risk mitigation strategies, and are using the fastest, most reliable, most efficient means for preventing risk-related loss. ARMCO distributes the ARMCO Mortgage QC Industry Trends Report, a free quarterly analysis of industry-wide mortgage loan quality.

For more information, visit http://www.armco.us/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

