ARMCO Enhances Automation and Analysis in ACES Audit Technology

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 31, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), the leading provider of enterprise financial risk mitigation software solutions, has announced several product enhancements that improve the mortgage quality control (QC) process for lenders and servicers using its auditing platform ACES Audit Technology™.



The two principal enhancements of this upgrade include identification of exception root causes and expanded auto-response capabilities for ACES. These functions use automation to significantly reduce the number of skilled labor hours it takes to achieve quality goals and identify areas that would benefit from proactive corrective actions.

“Identifying root causes of defects is critical to an effective mortgage QC process because it enables lenders to move from reactive corrections to proactive policy creation,” said Phil McCall, president of ARMCO. “By automatically identifying root causes, ACES saves lenders months of reactive risk management, as well as the hours and hours of manual analysis it would normally take to identify the root cause.”

ACES’ enhanced auto-response capabilities automatically generate answers to questions and scenarios that trigger loan defects. Utilizing the multitude of data points within the ACES platform, ACES automatically conducts field-to-field comparisons of relevant loan data and can perform complex math equations, as is needed in cases involving loan eligibility and regulatory compliance. The ACES technology systematically determines the proper answer to the scenarios in question. This not only saves time, but also increases accuracy and consistency in the loan review process.

Among the numerous additional improvements are expanded ability to change exceptions settings in bulk, automated loan selection for internal audits, and expanded business day calculation features.

“Automation and analytics will play increasingly greater roles in the mortgage QC process, and as with this upgrade, ARMCO will be leading the way in bringing these advances to the mortgage industry,” said Phil McCall, president of ARMCO. “Our clients rely on us to assure the highest quality through the greatest process efficiency. Our regular enhancements reinforce our dedication to reducing risk in the mortgage process by leveraging technology.”

About ARMCO:

ARMCO – ACES Risk Management delivers web-based enterprise financial risk mitigation software solutions, as well as powerful data and analytics, to the nation’s top mortgage lenders, servicers, investors and outsourcing professionals. A trusted partner devoted to client relationships, ARMCO offers best-in-class quality control and compliance software that provides U.S. banks, mortgage companies and service providers the technology and data needed to support loan integrity, meet regulatory requirements, reduce risk and drive positive business decisions.

ARMCO’s flagship product, ACES Audit Technology™, is available at any point in the mortgage loan lifecycle, to any size lender, and is user-definable. ACES standardizes audit requirements, ties pre-funding reviews to post-closing quality control audits, enables seamless trend analysis, identifies credit, compliance and process deficiencies and helps create manageable action plans.

For more information, visit http://www.armco.us/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

News Source: ARMCO ACES Risk Management

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/armco-enhances-automation-and-analysis-in-aces-audit-technology/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.